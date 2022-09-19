ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding.

National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s.

The weather service warned that temperatures could dip as low as the 30s.

The silver lining in those thunder clouds: The cooler temp will be here just in time for fall and a departure from a scorching summer.

Nationwide, an analysis by the Washington Post of national temperatures found that from early June through Labor Day, record heat baked the country, smashing previous highs. Meteorologists, the news organization said, was "the most extreme September heat wave ever observed" in the West.

More than 7,000 daily temperature records were broken this summer across the United States.

Sunday, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico, shortly after the entire island lost power as it got battered nearly five years to the day after blockbuster Hurricane Maria ravaged the U.S. territory . Fiona, a Category 1 storm, reached Puerto Rico at 3:20 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

In Michigan, the official change of season is Thursday, and fall color forecasters are predicting that most of Michigan's Lower Peninsula will see partial foliage in a week, while the west side and far east of the Upper Peninsula will be near peak foliage.

More: Michigan fall colors: Check out these scenic drives across the state

More: Michigan's fall colors forecast: Week-by-week predictions released

Schultz, a meteorologist at the agency's White Lake office who said she enjoys cool weather, added it's still too soon for a freeze.

But thundershowers as early as Tuesday afternoon, could, in some areas of southeast Michigan, bring heavy rains and winds, which, could lead to downed trees, power outages, and even flooding if the downpour is sudden. So, just in case, be prepared, as prepared as you can be.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

