robertsnapspot.com
Billy Holiday – Body and Soul
NealEnjoy’s One Word Wednesday: Soul Sami – ColourfulWorld: Monday Mural. Fells Point, Baltimore, Maryland. How we fell in love with this part of the city I grew up in. One day walking back to an Airbnb in the neighborhood we stumbled on an alley we had passed a half dozen times.
WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video
BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
foxbaltimore.com
Pre-plan your life celebration
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's no time like the present to plan your own funeral. Removing this uneasy responsibility from family members during a difficult time is the most caring thing you can do. Jack Mitchell IV from Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home shares how we can prepare.
foxbaltimore.com
Budget friendly family meals
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Family Meals Month. Home cooked meals nourish the brain and health of all family members. Right now grocery shopping can be a little stressful because of the high prices. Registered Dietitian with UMMC Angela Ginn-Meadow shares how we can save while shopping for the...
Wbaltv.com
Fire at James E. Hooper House in Baltimore leaves artists devastated
A fire Saturday night in north Baltimore left a community of artists devastated. About 10 artists used the James E. Hooper House at East 23rd and St. Paul streets to create and exhibit their work. "We saw lights outside and got up to go look out to see what the...
foxbaltimore.com
National Talk Like a Pirate Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ahoy Mateys... Today is National Talk Like a Pirate Day!. Plunder awaits here in studio as a game of "Fire in the Hole" is underway.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Keeping It Weird: Hampdenfest, ever-enchanting in an ever-changing world
The weather is suspiciously lovely on this late summer day in Hampden when an imposing sandy-blonde haired woman who looks like she could give Dog The Bounty Hunter a wedgie and get away with it gruffly asks “Do you make shirts”? My reply is scattered and incoherent. She cuts to the nitty gritty: “Do you make dinosaur shirts?” I see a guy standing behind her with a collared short sleeve dress shirt covered in ’80s dino prints and I say “Why don’t you ask him?” She turns around, taking note of the man’s dinosaur shirt, and gives a deep grin and laughs.
weaa.org
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting
BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
foxbaltimore.com
Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees back this holiday season as in-person event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenney Krieger Institute's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees will return this holiday season as an in-person event Novermber 25-27th. The Timonium Fairgrounds’ Cow Palace will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland of trees, wreaths, gingerbread and holiday magic. The event is in-person for the first...
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
Raven's Story: 13 years after surviving a gunshot wound to the head, Raven Wyatt is off to college
BALTIMORE - It's no secret, Baltimore is about strength, overcoming the odds, resiliency and love. There's a young woman here who embodies all of that and much more. With a bubbly personality that takes over the room and a smiles that lights it up, Raven Wyatt is a teenager loving life. "I feel good!" shouts Raven Wyatt, speaking at her house over the summer. But it's what you can't see that's tried to hold Raven back for years. "The bullet went in through the front of her head, crossed one part of her brain, almost like a question mark and...
foxbaltimore.com
Sickle Cell Awareness Month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month. It's the most common form of inherited blood disorder in the United States affecting almost 100,000 Americans. April Ruffin, a board-certified hospitalist at GBMC, joined FOX 45 News with more information on this.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'
LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
foxbaltimore.com
Summer Heat Hanging On; Slight Chance Of Storms In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We keep the temps above average for the new work week. Heat and humidity will make it feel summer like with the Muggy Meter in the "sticky" category. High temps will be some 10 degrees above average this afternoon. The O's are back in town and...
Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities
BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
foxbaltimore.com
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
foxbaltimore.com
Marylander's bring home the bacon! Two residents win $45,000 prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two residents in Carroll County and Montgomery County brought home $45,000 prizes at the Everlasting Million Challenge. Eight lucky Maryland Lottery players traveled to Las Vegas from September 7th to 10th to participate in the Everlasting Million Challenge! To enter, Lottery players submitted non-winning Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program.
Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend
BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore. "The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year." Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks. You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black. Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings. Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.
