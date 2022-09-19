BALTIMORE - It's no secret, Baltimore is about strength, overcoming the odds, resiliency and love. There's a young woman here who embodies all of that and much more. With a bubbly personality that takes over the room and a smiles that lights it up, Raven Wyatt is a teenager loving life. "I feel good!" shouts Raven Wyatt, speaking at her house over the summer. But it's what you can't see that's tried to hold Raven back for years. "The bullet went in through the front of her head, crossed one part of her brain, almost like a question mark and...

