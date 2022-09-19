Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
ART 321 strategic plan affirms commitments to access, health partnerships, inclusion
CASPER, Wyo. — As the underlying Casper Artists Guild nears its centennial anniversary in 2024, ART 321 has codified its two-year strategic plan, affirming the organization’s direction under executive director Tyler Cessor. There is continued emphasis on access to workshops and classes with nominal fees, representing diversity, and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Evansville kindergartners get glimpse into life of a firefighter during station tour
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville Elementary School kindergartners got to visit the community’s fire station on Tuesday, according to the Natrona County School District. In addition to showing the students what a firefighter looks like in full gear, Evansville firefighters let the students check out the ambulance and fire engine, Evansville Fire-EMS Captain Ty Coursen said. Students also learned about fire safety.
oilcity.news
Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project awarded $500K grant
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Wyoming Community Development Authority. The grant is technically being awarded to the City of Casper, which is expected to administer the grant on behalf of the Casper Housing Authority, the subrecipient of the grant. The Casper City Council will be asked to authorize acceptance of the grant during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
oilcity.news
Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study
CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
Casper Based McGinley Orthopedics Launches $40 million Investment Campaign Open to Wyoming Residents
McGinley Orthopedics is on a mission to disrupt the medical field with their orthopedic surgical tools designed and manufactured in Casper, Wyoming. Founder and CEO Joseph C. McGinley, MD, PhD and a team of engineers have been replacing outdated surgical equipment in operating rooms across the country with their IntelliSense Drill Technology®. McGinley Orthopedics tools give surgeons the intelligence needed to reduce $1.5B in preventable surgical errors every year.
oilcity.news
New veterans memorial gets green light in Casper; American Legion hopes to finish installation by late October
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the American Legion George W. Vroman Post 2 got the green light it needed to begin installing a new memorial in Casper honoring Wyoming veterans who died in combat. Dean Welch, an Iraq War veteran and post adjutant for the American Legion George W....
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
oilcity.news
Casper College hosting three High School Equivalency Certificate orientation sessions in October
CASPER, Wyo. — Adults who haven’t graduated from high school have the opportunity to pursue a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College. In order to participate in the program, people must attend one of three orientation sessions, according...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Food for Thought set to get $750K grant for new grocery store in North Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Food for Thought Project looks to have secured $750,000 toward renovations to create a new grocery store at the former North Casper Elementary School. The City of Casper acted as the municipal sponsor for Food for Thought’s request for block grant funding available through...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council to talk ‘Windhenge,’ vote on new investment policy, accept grants and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council has a full agenda for its pre-meeting work session and regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. During the pre-meeting work session, the City Council will discuss a proposal from artist Chris Navarro to create a new sculpture resembling Stonehenge made of retired NextEra Energy wind turbines. City staff have identified possible locations for the sculpture should the City Council decide it wants to support the project by providing land.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) American Legion ready to install, donate new ‘Wyoming’s Fallen Memorial’ to City of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The American Legion George W. Vroman Post 2 is planning to construct a new memorial honoring Wyoming veterans who died in combat at Patterson-Zonta Park, 3800 W. 13th St. in Casper. The American Legion plans to donate ownership of the “Wyoming’s Fallen Memorial” to the City...
oilcity.news
Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies
CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at its respective station, and residents are welcome to attend.
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 per hour; Wyoming’s minimum wage remains at $5.15 per hour
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, First Interstate Bank announced it will be raising its minimum wage from $15 to $17 starting Saturday, Oct. 1. The bank’s new minimum wage will apply to current and new employees alike in all 14 states, including Wyoming, where the bank offers positions.
oilcity.news
Scenic Drive near Jenny Lake reopens in Grand Teton after completion of bike safety road striping project
CASPER, Wyo. — The one-way Scenic Drive near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has been reopened after the completion of a road striping project, the National Park Service said Wednesday. The road striping project was conducted to improve bicyclist safety. In addition to new striping on the...
oilcity.news
NextEra Energy ready to support Casper artist’s wind turbine sculpture; city identifies possible site
CASPER, Wyo. — An artist approached the Casper City Council in June with a proposal to construct a new full-scale replica of Stonehenge built out of retired wind turbine blades. After the artist, Chris Navarro, presented his idea, the City Council indicated preliminary support for possibly offering land for...
oilcity.news
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
oilcity.news
Museum of the North director to talk Alaska dinosaurs Tuesday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Tate Geological Museum at Casper College will host a presentation regarding dinosaur nesting discoveries at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Dr. Patrick Druckenmiller, Ph.D., director of the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North, will deliver a talk titled “Dinosaur Nesting at Polar Latitudes: New Insights From the Cretaceous Prince Creek Formation.” The presentation is free to attend.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council supports idea of site near Fort Caspar for Navarro’s new wind turbine sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated in an informal straw poll vote of 7–2 that it is in favor of allowing a wind turbine sculpture to be built near Fort Caspar Museum. The sculpture would be a design resembling Stonehenge and would be created...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine sculpture, Fort Caspar Museum Association says
CASPER, Wyo. — A site being looked at near Fort Caspar Museum is the wrong place to install a new art sculpture resembling Stonehenge, the vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association said on Wednesday. “Fort Caspar Museum Association would not be in favor of putting it there,”...
oilcity.news
It’s Squish Plop season: Casper invited to ‘Haunted Historic Hallow’s Eve Experience’
CASPER, Wyo. — Halloween is approaching, and a Casper historian has been hard at work preparing a “Haunted Historic Hallow’s Eve Experience” that aims to connect the community with its past and revive old Halloween traditions. Candlelight Frights’ Azriel Anthony, a fourth-generation Wyomingite, said Monday that...
