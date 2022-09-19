ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ART 321 strategic plan affirms commitments to access, health partnerships, inclusion

CASPER, Wyo. — As the underlying Casper Artists Guild nears its centennial anniversary in 2024, ART 321 has codified its two-year strategic plan, affirming the organization’s direction under executive director Tyler Cessor. There is continued emphasis on access to workshops and classes with nominal fees, representing diversity, and...
(PHOTOS) Evansville kindergartners get glimpse into life of a firefighter during station tour

CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville Elementary School kindergartners got to visit the community’s fire station on Tuesday, according to the Natrona County School District. In addition to showing the students what a firefighter looks like in full gear, Evansville firefighters let the students check out the ambulance and fire engine, Evansville Fire-EMS Captain Ty Coursen said. Students also learned about fire safety.
Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project awarded $500K grant

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Wyoming Community Development Authority. The grant is technically being awarded to the City of Casper, which is expected to administer the grant on behalf of the Casper Housing Authority, the subrecipient of the grant. The Casper City Council will be asked to authorize acceptance of the grant during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study

CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
Casper Based McGinley Orthopedics Launches $40 million Investment Campaign Open to Wyoming Residents

McGinley Orthopedics is on a mission to disrupt the medical field with their orthopedic surgical tools designed and manufactured in Casper, Wyoming. Founder and CEO Joseph C. McGinley, MD, PhD and a team of engineers have been replacing outdated surgical equipment in operating rooms across the country with their IntelliSense Drill Technology®. McGinley Orthopedics tools give surgeons the intelligence needed to reduce $1.5B in preventable surgical errors every year.
(VIDEO) Casper City Council to talk ‘Windhenge,’ vote on new investment policy, accept grants and more Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council has a full agenda for its pre-meeting work session and regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. During the pre-meeting work session, the City Council will discuss a proposal from artist Chris Navarro to create a new sculpture resembling Stonehenge made of retired NextEra Energy wind turbines. City staff have identified possible locations for the sculpture should the City Council decide it wants to support the project by providing land.
Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies

CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at its respective station, and residents are welcome to attend.
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors

CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
Museum of the North director to talk Alaska dinosaurs Tuesday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Tate Geological Museum at Casper College will host a presentation regarding dinosaur nesting discoveries at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Dr. Patrick Druckenmiller, Ph.D., director of the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North, will deliver a talk titled “Dinosaur Nesting at Polar Latitudes: New Insights From the Cretaceous Prince Creek Formation.” The presentation is free to attend.
