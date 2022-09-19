Read full article on original website
Related
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
Cost of living for low-income Americans remains high as food prices continue to surge
The cost of living among American households who spend a massive part of their groceries has continued to be unbearable due to the rise in food prices, making the cost of living painfully high.
One-Third of Adults Who Combine Alcohol and Marijuana Get Behind the Wheel
A new study reveals sober facts about drinking and using drugs and before getting behind the wheel.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California governor signs fast food bill into law that could raise minimum wage for workers in the state to $22 an hour by next year
The National Restaurant Association says the FAST Recovery Act could raise costs for California fast food restaurants by $3 billion.
U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study
This study shows the U.S. States with the absolute drivers. So which states are they in. Let's find out. The post U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Back-To-Office Policy Said To Cause Drop In Employee Morale
On May 31, Elon Musk asked salaried staff to work from the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week before being allowed to do remote work, "or depart Tesla." Tesla's CEO is not a big fan of remote work and said that only "particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible" will be exempted from the new policy, with each case to be reviewed and approved directly by him.
Workers are getting bolder. The number of strikes tripled from last year as Americans see their wages shrink and bosses profit.
The failure of wages to keep up with inflation and gaining the upper hand in a labor shortage have driven more workers to the picket line this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Motley Fool
10 States With the Lowest Property Taxes
The state you live in makes a big difference for your property taxes. Homeowners pay property taxes based on a property's assessed value. The average property tax rate in the United States as a whole is 1.10%. Average property taxes vary by state from 0.28% to 2.49%. For homeowners, property...
Sick leave policies get more attention after threat of railroad strike
Many people following the news of a potential railroad workers strike were shocked to learn that rail union members had zero paid leave for sick days.
Comments / 0