Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO