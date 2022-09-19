Read full article on original website
Related
Reminder: Great Bend city-wide cleanup begins Saturday
The weather is cooling just in time for some cleanup. Great Bend citizens will have the opportunity to dump items for free beginning Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 2 as part of the city-wide cleanup. City Administrator Kendal Francis spoke about the event at Monday's council meeting. "Remember we'll...
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Proposal for highway near Great Bend…What’s a ‘Green T’ intersection?
Even though the expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, would be several years out if the project gets funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the preferred choice for the improvement at the U.S 56 and K-156 Highway intersection is a “continuous unsignalized green T.”
Great Bend Rec open for enrollment for fall activities
The Great Bend Recreation Commission has sent out their Fall Activity Guides. View a copy and enroll in an activity. Find a digital copy here: https://greatbendrec.com/activity-guide/. Three ways to enroll:. Online: www.greatbendrec.com. In-Person: 1214 Stone Street. Over-the-Phone: 620-793-3755 ext. 110.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Better lighting at Vet’s walking trail part of ’22 ‘quality of life’ projects
A .15% sales tax increase was approved last November for quality of life projects in Great Bend and collections on that tax started arriving in June. Now the Great Bend City Council is ready to move forward with a handful of quality of life projects around town, hopefully with a few completed by the end of the year.
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
RELATED PEOPLE
kmuw.org
How the drought killing Kansas corn crops could make you pay more for gas and beef
HAYS, KANSAS — This dry, hot summer has claimed its share of victims in Marc Ramsey’s cornfields. Fewer than seven inches of rain have fallen this year in the area he farms between Dighton and Scott City — nearly one foot below the historical average. “This is...
Great Bend hosting ‘murder mystery shopping’ this Thursday
The City of Great Bend is rolling out another Ladies Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 22 to encourage downtown shopping, but this event comes with a new twist. This year’s Ladies Night will include a murder mystery shopping event. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said you’ll want to...
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
Lady Panther tennis finishes seventh with different lineup
The prep tennis season usually includes some variety in the roster. Tuesday in McPherson, Coach Zach Bartel mixed up his doubles lineup without his top doubles team in action. The Lady Panthers tied for seventh in the tough eight-team field. The tournament again put No. 1 and No. 2 teams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiowacountysignal.com
Train delays create unsafe conditions in Pratt
National Rail Safety Week started September 19, but citizens in Pratt are wondering exactly what is going on with the long Union Pacific trains that seem to stop more and more on the tracks at the North Main crossing, causing delays for many. “I was just trying to go home...
Christendon recognized by Barton Co. Commission for hard work
Barton County Commissioner Jon Prescott summed things up well at Wednesday's commission meeting: the courthouse is a first impression for many of the county. And someone has to keep that big building clean. Custodian Pam Christendon with facilities management was recognized by commissioners with the Employee Recognition Award. Administrative Assistant Diana Watson read the nomination and added her own thoughts.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (9/21)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wydw3d. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The old farmhouse
Over the past decade or two, farmhouse décor has been an in vogue style of interior design. It makes me chuckle when I think about people who don’t live on a farm trying to create clean and pretty spaces through white wash, distressed paint and vintage hardware. Real farmhouses are rarely as desirable as this style is made out to be.
'Dynamic' series of events led GBHS grad to start disc golf company
Many special things had to happen between 1999 and 2006 before Great Bend-native Jeremy Rusco ultimately started Dynamic Discs, his disc golf company. A rare winning season on the gridiron turned to college opportunities. A move across the state ultimately led to the creation of one of the premiere disc golf companies in the world. But it all started in Great Bend when Rusco and the Panther football team struggled to find wins.
Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0