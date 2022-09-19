ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Reminder: Great Bend city-wide cleanup begins Saturday

The weather is cooling just in time for some cleanup. Great Bend citizens will have the opportunity to dump items for free beginning Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 2 as part of the city-wide cleanup. City Administrator Kendal Francis spoke about the event at Monday's council meeting. "Remember we'll...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec open for enrollment for fall activities

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has sent out their Fall Activity Guides. View a copy and enroll in an activity. Find a digital copy here: https://greatbendrec.com/activity-guide/. Three ways to enroll:. Online: www.greatbendrec.com. In-Person: 1214 Stone Street. Over-the-Phone: 620-793-3755 ext. 110.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
City
Halstead, KS
City
Hugoton, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
Great Bend, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Education
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Education
City
Garden City, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Great Bend Post

Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN

Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Linus K12#Highschool#National Debate Topic#Nato
kiowacountysignal.com

Train delays create unsafe conditions in Pratt

National Rail Safety Week started September 19, but citizens in Pratt are wondering exactly what is going on with the long Union Pacific trains that seem to stop more and more on the tracks at the North Main crossing, causing delays for many. “I was just trying to go home...
PRATT, KS
Great Bend Post

Christendon recognized by Barton Co. Commission for hard work

Barton County Commissioner Jon Prescott summed things up well at Wednesday's commission meeting: the courthouse is a first impression for many of the county. And someone has to keep that big building clean. Custodian Pam Christendon with facilities management was recognized by commissioners with the Employee Recognition Award. Administrative Assistant Diana Watson read the nomination and added her own thoughts.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails

SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (9/21)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wydw3d. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The old farmhouse

Over the past decade or two, farmhouse décor has been an in vogue style of interior design. It makes me chuckle when I think about people who don’t live on a farm trying to create clean and pretty spaces through white wash, distressed paint and vintage hardware. Real farmhouses are rarely as desirable as this style is made out to be.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

'Dynamic' series of events led GBHS grad to start disc golf company

Many special things had to happen between 1999 and 2006 before Great Bend-native Jeremy Rusco ultimately started Dynamic Discs, his disc golf company. A rare winning season on the gridiron turned to college opportunities. A move across the state ultimately led to the creation of one of the premiere disc golf companies in the world. But it all started in Great Bend when Rusco and the Panther football team struggled to find wins.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy