Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is Who Diane Jenkins Is Colluding With
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is Who Diane Jenkins Is Colluding WithSoap Hub. Y&R spoilers imply that Diane Jenkins seemed truly heartbroken when the hit piece came out, detailing all of her ill deeds. Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers, who made the exposé happen, were truly thrilled.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show
Following Rena Sofer's exit, speculation is beginning on what other 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors could also be leaving.
Who Does Ridge Truly Want on Bold and the Beautiful — Brooke or Taylor?
Who Does Ridge Truly Want on Bold and the Beautiful — Brooke or Taylor?Soap Hub. When The Bold and the Beautiful premiered, viewers got the impression that Ridge Forrester was part flirt, part Casanova, part cad — all rolled into one. However, for the show’s duration, it appears as if he’s been torn between two women.
B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 19: Schemes, Battles & Rage
B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 19: Schemes, Battles & RageSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for September 19 – 23, 2022, tease tempers flaring and the fur flying as several players reach their breaking points. Bill Spencer shares the local gossip, Steffy Forrester Finnegan sticks her nose where it doesn’t belong, and Sheila Carter doesn’t let anything — or anyone — get her down.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect During Fall 2022 Season
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal there will be lots of drama for the Forrester and Logans during the fall 2022 season.
B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?
B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?Soap Hub. B&B spoilers continue teasing trouble for Brooke Logan Forrester and Ridge Forrester. In the able hands of Katherine Kelly Lang, Brooke has been able to get herself mixed up in all kinds of romantic entanglements. Sure, Ridge is her destiny, but Brooke has also had passionate romances with his father, Eric Forrester, and his half-brothers, Thorne Forrester and Nick Marone.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Carter’s Life Disrupted After Losing Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heartthrob Carter Walton's life is about to be turned upside down when he suffers a personal loss.
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness
"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Who Really Shot Bill Spencer On The Bold And The Beautiful?
When it comes to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans have certainly seen all different sides to his personality, including the good, the bad, and the plain ugly. In fact, Bill has crossed the line many times in the past, as detailed by Soaps.com. He's slept with his wife's sister, he's slept with his son's wife, he's bribed people, he's tried to ruin careers, and he's broken hearts so many times that fans have lost count at this point.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sends Home First Couple of Season 31 During Premiere: See Who Got Eliminated
This article contains spoilers for the season 31 premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars is back! The premiere began with a fun-filled opening number and ended with the first elimination of the season. The pairings with the lowest scores were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki and Jason Lewis and Peta […]
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Heartbroken Jack Finds Love With Katie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Jack Finnegan won't be single for too long when he finds love with a leading lady.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
