The Danville High School Class of ’82 is celebrating a 40 year reunion the weekend of October 7th through the 9th, and a big part of the weekend will be Sunday the 9th, 10 AM to 1 PM, in Lincoln Park. As Class of ’82 graduate Wesley Lewis explains, this is going to be a Community Outreach Program. It will include a church service, activities for the kids, and feeding the community; whomever happens to come by to be fed. He says plans have been in the works since March of 2021. And if necessary, depending on how many come by, they could go past 1 PM.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO