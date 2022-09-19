Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Jearld Joseph Hall, 78
Jearld Joseph Hall, age 78, of Sullivan, Illinois, passed away at 11:36 AM – Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute, Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM – Friday, September 23, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Le...
Herald & Review
Apple 'n Pork Festival to be held in Clinton this weekend
CLINTON — The 54th annual Apple 'n Pork Festival returns this weekend, Sept. 24 and 25, in downtown Clinton. The festival is free to everyone and features 25 food booths as well as live music. Marian Brisard, director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, said they are expecting great...
smilepolitely.com
Oktoberfest is returning to Champaign
After one year away and another virtual, the Champaign-Urbana Oktoberfest is returning this weekend. From 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, September 24th, vendors, restaurants, and breweries from around town will descend upon Downtown Champaign to share in a Bavarian tradition. The festival is hosted by the Developmental Services Center...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jonathan Munoz: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
Being a Child and Family Advocate for the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center was a dream job for Jonathan Munoz. Now, not only does he get to live his dream every day, but he also chooses to dig deeper into the community where he is planting his roots. Jonathan’s father...
smilepolitely.com
These before and after photos of the Rose Bowl Tavern stage are pretty cool
Perkins Home Improvement just posted some photos of the stage at Rose Bowl Tavern during their renovation of it a year ago. As someone who doesn't know the first thing about woodworking or construction, it's pretty cool to see the behind the scenes work. Also, just seeing a before and after is always fun. Check out the full post on Perkins Home Improvement's Instagram below.
smilepolitely.com
Where to eat during PYGMALION weekend
PYGMALION 2022 starts tonight and runs all weekend. Want to know what to do during this three-day event? Read our Music, Arts, and Culture recommendations for the weekend. During PYGMALION, you'll want to eat. We all got to eat. I've broken it down with options for low cost, mid-range, and pricier dining for each day of PYGMALION 2022.
smilepolitely.com
State Farm Center and Willis Tower glowed red in honor of Nick Holonyak Jr.
Nick Holonyak Jr., John Bardeen Endowed Chair Emeritus in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Physics at the University of Illinois, passed away this week. He is credited with the first LED light in in 1962, which emitted a red light. In 2019, he was the grand marshal of the Festival of Lights parade.
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
arthurgraphic.com
Atwood Community Rallies Around Bobbi Parsley and Family
Bobbi Renshaw Parsley with gift basket given to her by the United Church of Atwood. “It takes a village,” is a statement you hear many times when family, friends, neighbors and townspeople band together to help a family in need. That is what happened on Saturday, September 10, when Bobbi Renshaw Parsley of Atwood was the recipient of funds from “A Heart for Bobbi” benefit spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings. Desserts were provided by members of the United Church of Atwood Women’s Fellowship, along with other friends and family.
Balloon festival taking flight in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After it was announced earlier this summer, the inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is taking to the skies this weekend. The festival will take place at Dodds Park on Friday and Saturday. Events will include a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day, balloon rides and a […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
INSPIRE! is the Theme for East Central Illinois Community Action Agency Fundraiser
This Sunday, September 25th, the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) will be hosting their INSPIRE! Fundraiser Concert. This will be 3 to 5 PM at the Fischer Theatre. The agency’s Odette Hyatt-Watson recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, reminding us of just SOME of the services they perform, and for whom.
smilepolitely.com
Join a community violence discussion on Saturday
H3, a coalition of organizations working with with people impacted by violence in our community, is hosting a discussion in the City View room at Illinois Terminal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. H3 stands for "when Harm is done in a community, we need Healing in order to restore Hope."
Effingham Radio
Register For Fall Semester Eight-Week Classes At Lake Land College
New and current Lake Land College students can now take advantage of flexible educational opportunities with an eight-week Mod II class this fall. Each semester, Lake Land College offers two sessions of eight-week courses known as Mod I and II. Mod II classes begin Oct. 17 and finish Dec. 9 with finals held Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts
DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day. “It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DHS Class of ’82 Reunion: Big Sun Oct 9th Outreach Program in Lincoln Park
The Danville High School Class of ’82 is celebrating a 40 year reunion the weekend of October 7th through the 9th, and a big part of the weekend will be Sunday the 9th, 10 AM to 1 PM, in Lincoln Park. As Class of ’82 graduate Wesley Lewis explains, this is going to be a Community Outreach Program. It will include a church service, activities for the kids, and feeding the community; whomever happens to come by to be fed. He says plans have been in the works since March of 2021. And if necessary, depending on how many come by, they could go past 1 PM.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
Deputy rescues puppy in more ways than one
CHARLESTON, Ill (WCIA) — A stray puppy now has a roof over his head after being saved by a Coles County Deputy. Deputy Sam Jackson was sent to a call about a dog running through traffic on a busy road in Charleston. When he got there, he says the dog immediately responded to him and […]
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
City of Decatur gives $450,000 for small repair grants
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is trying to revitalize homes using American Rescue Plan funding. This week they are launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program, also known as SHIP. The program gives funds to homeowners for home repairs. City officials said, “The owner-occupied Small Housing Improve is an attempt to invest […]
