Hulu’s Ramy is one of those shows that burst onto the scene and presented a compelling and unique viewing experience from the onset. Focusing on the titular character Ramy Hassan and his struggles growing up in a first-generation Egyptian-American household, the series broached a topic that had rarely been covered in popular television, and it did so with a critical and multifaceted lens. Created by Ramy Youssef, the show has been on hiatus since the end of Season 2 in 2020. After the whirlwind events of the Season 2 finale, we were left with Ramy at a personal low. Now, the Hulu original series is returning for Season 3, with a release date of September 30th, 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated Season 3 of the comedy-drama television series.

