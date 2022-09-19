Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
'House of the Dragon': Where Does Everyone Stand Halfway Through Season 1?
Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.We are now halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon. Five years have passed during which agreements have been reached and broken, battles fought, and secrets revealed. Some have come from nothing, and others were born with everything but all are playing these game of thrones to win. So who are the main players, what moves have they made, and where do they stand going into the biggest time jump yet?
Paddy Considine explains Viserys’ disease in House of the Dragon
Shakespeare wrote, “heavy is the head that wears the crown” and no character on TV knows that better at the moment than House of the Dragon’s King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As the patriarch of House Targaryen, the royal family of Westeros, poor Viserys has a lot on his plate.
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
The third episode of Hulu’s dystopian series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5, titled ‘Border,’ follows the aftermath of Commander Fred Waterford’s funeral. Serena Joy Waterford meets with Commander MacKenzie and his wife and discusses the threat June Osborne poses against them. June and Moira Strand meet a resistance group at the Canadian-Gilead border to communicate with Commander Nick Blaine regarding the safety of June’s daughter Hannah Bankole. Serena makes a significant decision concerning her fate but the council of commanders forces their decision over her. The engrossing episode ends with developments that rewrite Serena’s fate and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Pearl review: a star is born (and is very, very bloody)
Pearl is a candy-coated piece of rotten fruit. The film, which is director Ti West’s prequel to this year’s X, trades in the desaturated look and 1970s seediness of its parent film for a lurid, Douglas Sirk-inspired aesthetic that seems, at first, to exist incongruently with its story of intense violence and horror. But much like its titular protagonist, whose youthful beauty and Southern lilt masks the monster within, there’s a poison lurking beneath Pearl’s vibrant colors and seemingly untarnished Depression-era America setting.
What Does Miriel's Dream Mean in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.The latest episode of The Rings of Power opens with a dream sequence showing us the deepest fear of Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), witnessing a great ocean wave rise on all sides of the island and destroying their homeland. With all that we know of Númenor and its people from J. R. R. Tolkien’s lore, there are many future events foreshadowed in this premonition. There have already been warning signs discussed in the show about the Fall of Númenor, and the deeper lore tells us a lot about the potential future for some of these characters.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
'Ramy' Season 3: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Hulu’s Ramy is one of those shows that burst onto the scene and presented a compelling and unique viewing experience from the onset. Focusing on the titular character Ramy Hassan and his struggles growing up in a first-generation Egyptian-American household, the series broached a topic that had rarely been covered in popular television, and it did so with a critical and multifaceted lens. Created by Ramy Youssef, the show has been on hiatus since the end of Season 2 in 2020. After the whirlwind events of the Season 2 finale, we were left with Ramy at a personal low. Now, the Hulu original series is returning for Season 3, with a release date of September 30th, 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated Season 3 of the comedy-drama television series.
Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special
Richard Hammond has revealed that there was an “all-out war” between him and co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour special: A Scandi Flick, as well as other rows between the trio. Clarkson, Hammond and James May recently finished filming for the episode which the trailer was just released for. There […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Netflix releases trailer for brand new horror series from creator of Haunting Of Hill House
A brand new series, straight from the mind of the creator of Haunting of Hill House Mike Flanagan is set to drop on Netflix and you're so not ready. Netflix dropped the trailer forThe Midnight Club, based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, and people are already preparing themselves for 'sleepless nights'.
'Don't Eff This Up': Jeff Bezos Says Son Hilariously Gets Harsh Over Amazon's Latest Project
You could be one of the richest men in the world and there's still one person you'll always have to work to impress — your son!. Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke to an audience at the U.K. premiere of Amazon Prime's new series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Tuesday evening to talk about the inception of the show and the responsibility he felt in having the story told correctly by the right people — even thanking the showrunners for "ignoring" his notes on the script at "exactly the right times."
Why 'My Hero Academia's Risky Redemption Arcs Actually Work
With five successful seasons under its belt and a sixth one right around the corner, My Hero Academia has had the luxury of building long character arcs that span multiple seasons, for multiple characters. The large cast is one of My Hero Academia’s most colorful aspects, in that the wide variety of personalities and superpowers represents a plethora of arcs and tones – some darker than others.
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
How to Watch 'Meet Cute': Where is the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson Rom-Com Streaming?
Kaley Cuoco has certainly cemented herself as a comedic tour de force, particularly in the world of television programming. First, most audiences were introduced to her as the polar opposite of her nerdy neighbors in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), then successfully showed off her impressive comedic voice acting skills in the adult animated Harley Quinn (2019-2022), and finally was able to bring forth an incredibly well-balanced blend of dark comedy and genuine dramatic tension in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Saturday Night Live (2014-2022) cast member Pete Davidson has also understandably become one of the most recognized figures in the comedy world, becoming a household name thanks to his time on one of the longest-running sketch comedy shows of all time while also showing his feature film potential with The King of Staten Island (2020).
'Chucky' Season 2: Jennifer Tilly Shares BTS Image With Co-Star Fiona Dourif
Here at Collider, our eyes are ready to bleed with all the Chucky Season 2 content coming our way. From trailers to teasers, to images, interviews, and posters, there’s truly an endless amount of information pouring out. But, we aren’t complaining! Doing what she does best, franchise star Jennifer Tilly is at it again, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the set of the SYFY and USA Network series. This time, she’s posing with her co-star Fiona Dourif, who’s played Nica Pierce since 2013’s Curse of Chucky.
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
Kelly Marie Tran to Play Activist Amanda Nguyen in Upcoming Biopic
Following a quiet few years that have seen her take on mostly voice roles, Kelly Marie Tran's re-emergence is on the horizon. Tran is making a comeback in a huge way by adding film producer to her repertoire. Her next major project will be a biographical picture of the celebrated social entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen. Tran is set to produce the picture as well as take on the role of Nguyen with whom she shares a real-life close relationship.
Beacon Pines is a cozy horror game that hides an emotional mystery beneath cute characters
This spooky pre-teen mystery has great twists without being too tough.
