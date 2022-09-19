94-year-old man dies after Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 94-year-old Kansas man.

Around 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to a crash along County Rd. South 580 and East 40 in Ottawa County.

Investigators say 94-year-old Fred Wettstein was heading southbound on South 580 in a 1991 Dodge Shadow.

Wettstein made a left turn onto County Rd. East 640 and was hit by a 2010 Dodge GSX.

Wettstein was rushed to a hospital in Missouri, but died from his injuries.

