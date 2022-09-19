94-year-old man dies after Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 94-year-old Kansas man.
Around 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to a crash along County Rd. South 580 and East 40 in Ottawa County.New court ruling favors Edmond police officer who shot and killed black teen in 2019
Investigators say 94-year-old Fred Wettstein was heading southbound on South 580 in a 1991 Dodge Shadow.
Wettstein made a left turn onto County Rd. East 640 and was hit by a 2010 Dodge GSX.
Wettstein was rushed to a hospital in Missouri, but died from his injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0