Carson City, NV

Daily Montanan

A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.

Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
Carson City, NV
Fox News

'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports

Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6

When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
RELIGION
The Hill

Your way-too-early 2024 presidential election preview

Are you ready for it? The two-year presidential campaign marathon is at the starting line, juiced on steroids with chaotic, unparalleled circumstances, legal predicaments and scars from 2020. This high-stakes power race stars complex characters with plot lines beyond scriptwriters’ imaginations. The 2024 presidential election cycle officially begins the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Immigration NIMBYism

Less than two days. That’s how long the residents of Martha’s Vineyard (average household income: $132,657) tolerated a planeload of 50 Venezuelan immigrants dumped on the tony island off the coast of Massachusetts. As CNN boasts, it took just 44 hours for the immigrants, chartered from Texas to the patrician playground courtesy of Ron DeSantis, to be sent to Joint Base Cape Cod.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

A lament of rising illiberalism on the Right and Left

Classical liberals are on the precipice of political homelessness. America’s animating philosophy, which emphasizes individual liberty, the rule of law, free enterprise, and equal dignity for all, is getting swept away by torrents of illiberalism. On both the Left and Right, winning political coalitions have little use for those who pledge allegiance to our nation’s historical creed.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: People everywhere must fight for freedom

Earlier today, I hosted a Fox Nation special on the totalitarian dangers of socialism and why that system always fails and instead made the case for free market capitalism and a free economy as the surest path to prosperity. Free-market capitalism is a triumph of human power. Socialism is a catastrophe from state or government power.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Economic issues far outpace social issues among voter concerns ahead of November midterms

Concerns about economic issues are far outpacing those about societal issues among registered voters ahead of November's midterm elections. According to polling by the New York Times/Siena College released Friday, nearly half of all registered voters, or 49%, viewed "economic issues such as jobs, taxes or the cost of living" as most important when making their decision as to which party they will ultimately cast their vote on election day.
ELECTIONS

