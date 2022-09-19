Read full article on original website
The Radicalization of Washington’s Most Famous Historian
Michael Beschloss is still neutral about everything—except the biggest issue of all.
A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.
Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Slate
The Fake Pamphlet Given to Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Is Very Funny and Also Possibly Criminal Evidence
On Wednesday, two planes chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported about 50 asylum-seeking individuals from San Antonio, near where they had crossed the Mexican border, to Martha’s Vineyard, the high-end vacation destination off the coast of Massachusetts. The members of the group reportedly originated from Colombia and Venezuela,...
'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports
Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
MSNBC guest says Queen Elizabeth would have a lot more 'legitimacy' if she ‘vocally’ led on racial justice
On MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Thursday, guest Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said the late Queen Elizabeth II would have more "legitimacy and credibility" if she had been more "visible against racial injustice and inequality in Britain." The Queen died Thursday at 96 years old. Several progressive media figures immediately slammed her because of...
Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6
When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
I'm From a Working-Class Latino Neighborhood. Democrats Need to Stop Taking Us For Granted | Opinion
I'm a Hispanic American from a working-class neighborhood. I'm also a progressive, so I take no joy in reporting that the Democrats take us for granted.
Your way-too-early 2024 presidential election preview
Are you ready for it? The two-year presidential campaign marathon is at the starting line, juiced on steroids with chaotic, unparalleled circumstances, legal predicaments and scars from 2020. This high-stakes power race stars complex characters with plot lines beyond scriptwriters’ imaginations. The 2024 presidential election cycle officially begins the...
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
The Perils and Promise of America's Third Reconstruction
Since the birth of the nation, its racial politics have been shaped by an ongoing battle between reconstructionist and redemptionist America
Washington Examiner
Immigration NIMBYism
Less than two days. That’s how long the residents of Martha’s Vineyard (average household income: $132,657) tolerated a planeload of 50 Venezuelan immigrants dumped on the tony island off the coast of Massachusetts. As CNN boasts, it took just 44 hours for the immigrants, chartered from Texas to the patrician playground courtesy of Ron DeSantis, to be sent to Joint Base Cape Cod.
Melinda French Gates says there are “too many men on Capitol Hill”
We can expect minimal change on pressing issues like childcare until women constitute “well over 40%” of Congress, says Melinda French Gates.
Washington Examiner
A lament of rising illiberalism on the Right and Left
Classical liberals are on the precipice of political homelessness. America’s animating philosophy, which emphasizes individual liberty, the rule of law, free enterprise, and equal dignity for all, is getting swept away by torrents of illiberalism. On both the Left and Right, winning political coalitions have little use for those who pledge allegiance to our nation’s historical creed.
msn.com
With better health and longevity, it's natural that older leaders have become common
Perhaps you've heard of Aristophon of Azenia. He was an Athenian statesman who lived to be about 100 years old (435-335 B.C., more or less). Great age was not rare in ancient Greece, where a low-fat diet and an obsession with participatory sports tended to keep people healthy. What's amazing...
Migrant Relocations Are a Masterpiece of Politics and Policy | Opinion
Democrats at the city and state level have been thrown into panic amid numbers of migrants that are a tiny sliver of what border states endure every day.
How 2020 Changed America and Why We’re Still Stuck There
Our national narrative is locked on 2020’s terms. Historians are likely to view the year as a turning point akin to 1968.
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: People everywhere must fight for freedom
Earlier today, I hosted a Fox Nation special on the totalitarian dangers of socialism and why that system always fails and instead made the case for free market capitalism and a free economy as the surest path to prosperity. Free-market capitalism is a triumph of human power. Socialism is a catastrophe from state or government power.
MSNBC blogger claims illegal immigrant relocation comparable to anti-Semitism of World War II era
MSNBC blogger Ja’han Jones claimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., and other GOP governors relocating illegal immigrants from their states to other more insulated communities in the U.S. is reminiscent of World War II-era anti-Semitism. In his latest The ReidOut Blog, Jones described the anti-Semitic themes explored in...
Economic issues far outpace social issues among voter concerns ahead of November midterms
Concerns about economic issues are far outpacing those about societal issues among registered voters ahead of November's midterm elections. According to polling by the New York Times/Siena College released Friday, nearly half of all registered voters, or 49%, viewed "economic issues such as jobs, taxes or the cost of living" as most important when making their decision as to which party they will ultimately cast their vote on election day.
