ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Percussionist Alexey Marti connects rhythms of the Caribbean to NOLA

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8uR6_0i1S1f4S00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— New Orleans has always been home to some of the world’s best percussionists.

Calling New Orleans home now is Cuban-born Alexey Marti, one of the brightest lights on the music scene.

According to Marti, “What I do is something that I love, something that I’ve been training myself my entire life to do is play music, and bring happiness and good memories.”

More Hispanic Heritage: Colombian restaurant brings a taste of South America to the Big Easy

Marti came to New Orleans 14 years ago and he’s been creating those memories every since. He also understands our city’s rhythmic connections to the Caribbean and Latin America.

“In New Orleans, you have what you call the Big Four,” Marti connects the beats of the Caribbean and NOLA saying, “We are all the same people.”

He’s also an unapologetic jazz musician with a supreme appreciation of that music, “Jazz is the most elevated, most sophisticated music of the 20th century. No doubt about it. You want to be sophisticated about the music, you have to learn jazz.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
L'Observateur

Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list

LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
EDGARD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Nola#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Percussionists#Caribbean#Cuban#Hispanic#Colombian#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
myneworleans.com

Inaugural 504 Festival at Rosenwald Park

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 504 Festival proudly announces the details of the inaugural festival sponsored by a host of local partners. The free festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at NORD’s Rosenwald Park and Recreation center located at 1120 S. Broad St. The first-time festival will feature live music, food vendors, a car and bike show, family workouts, kids zone and a basketball tournament featuring special guests. The free five-hour event will bring together families in the Mid City community to enjoy a day of fun for a good cause.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TODAY.com

Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans

Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit! Chef Hardette Harris on the cuisine of North Louisiana, Thundercat, Dr. John and more!!

Hello and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite and most trusted alt-weekly news, Gambit!. Living in south Louisiana, it can be easy to forget there’s an entire second half of the state we call home north of I-10. No, we’re not talking about Baton Rogue’s rich cultural history of strip malls and chain restaurants. We’re talking about the food, culture and history of north Louisiana. Born from its own unique melting pot of Native American, African, French, German and English peoples and traditions, north Louisiana may be often overlooked when people talk about Louisiana cuisine. But if Chef Hardette Harris has anything to say about it, they won’t be forgetting her region for long.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy