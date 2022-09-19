Read full article on original website

beefmagazine.com
Less beef to offset more pork and poultry
In 2023, U.S. consumers can anticipate greater availability of pork, broiler meat, and turkey, but less beef, according to the latest USDA “Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook” report. Last week, USDA’s “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report revealed lower total red meat and poultry production is forecast...
beefmagazine.com
Wheat grazing prospects dim
Most years, September would be occupied by lots of attention to wheat planting and budgets for winter grazing of stockers.However, the latest Drought Monitor shows that 99.97 percent of Oklahoma is abnormally dry or worse (D0-D4) with 48.81 percent in D3 and D4 (Extreme or Exceptional Drought). The three maps below from the Mesonet system show plant available water at 4-inch, 16-inch and 32-inch depths. The dark red and brown colors of the maps indicate that the soil profile of much of the state is very dry from top to bottom.
beefmagazine.com
Hereford feedout programs offer valuable insight to producers
Hereford producers stand behind their products by knowing their genetics. The American Hereford Association (AHA) annual feedout programs provides participants with carcass information to keep their operations moving in a positive direction. "The information that participants gain from the program has really helped them to make better decisions," says Trey...
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...

AOL Corp
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
beefmagazine.com
Tweaks to farm bill conservation programs requested
The House Agriculture Committee continued its review of the farm bill with a hearing held September 20 by the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee to review the conservation title of the 2018 Farm Bill. Witnesses offered their conservation priorities and offered grassroots suggestions on improvements needed to the title that continues to gain increased attention.
beefmagazine.com
Farming: The most dangerous job in the U.S.
Each year, more people die while farming than while serving as police officers, firefighters, or other emergency responders. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That is seven times higher than the national average for workers. Fall...
Farmer Uses Night Vision To Protect Cattle, Takes Down 65 Pesky Coyotes In One Night
If the farmer was hiring to do this job to protect his cattle, I’d be sending in a resume. Different states have different rules but most allow night vision hunting, mainly for predators and pests throughout each year. Night vision gives the hunter a massive advantage. Some of these...
beefmagazine.com
Comparing 2022 beef cow slaughter to 2011
As of Sept. 9, cow packing plants in Region 6—Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and New Mexico—have processed 668,000 beef cows this year, up 31% from last year. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension livestock economist David Anderson said how this compares to 2011 and 2012, when the last major drought in the region occurred, has been of particular interest.
Nearly 3 million birds culled as UK grapples with ‘unprecedented’ wave of bird flu
The UK is in the grip of its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza, with 2.8 million poultry and captive birds having been culled so far this year, the government has said.While the devastating impact of the disease has been well documented among wild birds – especially in seabird populations around Scotland, Wales and northern England – the figures seen by The Independent reveal the enormous toll the outbreak is taking on livestock.To date, there have been 144 outbreaks across the country on commercial premises, with 120 outbreaks in England, 11 cases in Scotland, seven cases in Wales, and...
beefmagazine.com
Ask.. Before you buy hay
Winter is coming. Drought, deteriorating pasture conditions and short hay inventories in Oklahoma and the surrounding states of Texas, Missouri and Kansas, has most cow-calf operations scrambling to secure hay supplies for the coming winter. Given the current situation it can come as a relief to just find hay to purchase. That being said, it is still important to ask for a FEED ANALYSIS REPORT of the hay before you agree to buy. Among the consequences of wide scale lack of moisture is fields planted to produce a cereal grain crop become drought stressed and are reduced to a hay crop. The hay resulting from these intended cereal grains is potentially of excellent quality and feed value but sorghum (corn or milo) hay needs to be evaluated for nitrate levels. OSU Cooperative Extension Service Fact Sheet PSS-2903 offers a closer look at Nitrate Toxicity in Livestock. This fact sheet explains the levels of nitrates that are considered safe or dangerous, as well as feeding strategies for forage and hay supplies of varying nitrate levels.
Tree Hugger
Factory Farming Is More Destructive Than Ever
Whenever I see a post by a regenerative rancher or “better meat” advocate denouncing plant-based substitutes or an article by a vegan advocate dismissing the benefits of pasture-based farming, I imagine corporate agribusiness executives watching from the sidelines, delighted. While plant-based and pasture-based advocates go head-to-head, factory farming takes over more and more of our food system, subjecting billions of animals to misery, devastating farmers’ livelihoods, and accelerating climate change. While both better farming and vegan animal advocates have a right to be outraged by the status quo and each brings valid solutions, their respective proposals will work best when paired together. This National Farm Animal Awareness Week in September is the perfect time to remember that farm animals are the ones who suffer the most while advocates exhaust their resources fighting potential allies.
beefmagazine.com
Feed price implications for fall
As we move into fall, we have a pretty good feel for the size of the 2022 corn crop. Acreage is down significantly from last year and yield projections were reduced by almost 3 bushels this month to 172.5 per acre. After spending some time below $6 per bushel this summer, CME© December corn futures are in the upper $6 per bushel range. Barring a major shock on the demand side, feed prices are going to be a challenge for cattle operations this winter. So, I wanted to briefly talk through some implications of high feed prices on feeder cattle marketing and management.
Agriculture Online
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 22, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on farm family safety and the impact of agriculture. He shares numbers from the National Safety Council. One stat that catches attention is the death of one child every three days. Max also notes that the number of non-fatal industries tops 100,000 each year. Looking at one state – Wisconsin – one in five farms will be the site of an injury and 80% will need medical care. Max shares a list of dangers in ag not found in other industries as well.
Phys.org
Female bighorn sheep with smaller horns are less reproductively fit, study finds
A new study by University of Alberta researchers shows a link between horn size and female reproductive fitness in bighorn sheep—a potential conservation issue that may stem from trophy hunting of male bighorn sheep with larger horns. "What we've found is that females with small horns are less reproductively...
FOXBusiness
Drought forces farmers to scale back and others to fold as economists warn of price hikes
Recent extreme temperatures in California and years of prolonged drought has created a bone-dry landscape in states across the country, ravaging crops and causing them to die off. Some farmers and economists are now warning that consumers are going to soon see price hikes for certain items and less food on store shelves.
scitechdaily.com
Simple Changes to Animal Feed Could Supply Food for One Billion People
Livestock and fish could be fed more agricultural by-products, freeing up more food for people. Even with millions around the world facing the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce more food for people. New research from Aalto University, published today (September 19) in Nature Food, shows how adjustments to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people. What’s more, it does so without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
