Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
‘Pearl’: Martin Scorsese Raves About Ti West’s “Wild, Mesmerizing, Deeply Disturbing” Horror Film
We know that Martin Scorsese isn’t a huge fan of superhero films. However, did you know that the man behind “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” is a big fan of indie horror? Well, apparently he is, as Scorsese recently gave the new horror film, “Pearl,” a rave review.
AFI Fest Adds ‘Bardo’, ‘The Son’, ‘She Said’, ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’, More To Red Carpet Lineup
AFI Fest said Tuesday that its lineup for the upcoming 2022 edition will include red-carpet premieres for six films including the latest movies from Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro as well as the Harvey Weinstein exposé story She Said and Florian Zeller’s The Son starring Hugh Jackman. The list of pics getting the red-carpet treatment at the 36th annual festival, which runs November 2-6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre: González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths and Zeller’s The Son, both off their Venice Film Festival premieres; del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,...
David Cronenberg Talks “Autobiographical” Next Project And Shooting ‘Crimes Of The Future’ Scenes On An IPhone — San Sebastian
David Cronenberg described his next film, The Shrouds, as a personal and partly autobiographical project, during a press conference at the San Sebastian film festival Wednesday. Cronenberg teased the project while speaking to the press at the festival, where he is set to receive a prestigious Donostia Award. “The new film I’ll be making is called The Shrouds and it stars Vincent Cassel and Lea Seydoux. Despite that, it’s not a French film,” he said. “It’s a very personal project for me. People who know me will know parts of it are autobiographical. The idea is to shoot that in the Spring...
New 'Causeway' Images Show the Tense Atmosphere in Jennifer Lawrence's Upcoming Film
Lila Neugebauer's directorial debut Causeway chronicles the struggles of one US soldier's readjustment into civilian society after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. The drama premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and explores themes like depression and anxiety, and learning to heal from and cope with trauma. Ahead of its theatrical release, and premiere on AppleTV+ on November 4, brand-new images, unveiled by DiscussingFilm, show Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence alongside co-star and Emmy-nominee Brian Tyree Henry as they explore their own physical and psychological wounds.
John Wayne’s Wife Still Gets ‘Goosebumps’ From 1 of His Most Epic Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne impressed his wife with 1 scene, in particular, that still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Worried to Transition to Movies
Actor James Arness wanted to make a transition from 'Gunsmoke' to the silver screen but had his share of concerns.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Why 'Spencer' Works as a Revisionist Biopic but 'Blonde' Doesn't
Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s controversial sorta-biopic about Marilyn Monroe, can be compared to any number of movies, from the surrealist nightmares of David Lynch to Mouchette, Robert Bresson’s infamous cavalcade of human misery. But perhaps the film it most closely resembles, at least in terms of ambition, is Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s controversial sorta-biopic about Princess Diana that premiered a little over a year before Blonde at the Venice Film Festival. Both films take a look at the tumultuous, tragic lives of their respective cultural icons, whose struggles with mental illness were exacerbated by the crucible of fame.
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
Every Live Action Disney Princess Movie, From 'Cinderella' to 'Aladdin'
Since the release of their first feature-length film in 1937, Disney has made princesses a priority. The Disney Princess franchise is one of their most recognizable. But in recent years, Disney has been taking these classics and remaking the as live-action films. With the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid teaser trailer, Disney is continuing to add adaptions to this already lengthy list. Each new remake brings a different twist to the familiar story in order to build upon the original. Though some are more distinct than others. With a variety of added characters, new takes, and even extra songs mixed in with the stories everyone knows and loves, Disney has made a new line-up of princesses.
Kelly Marie Tran to Play Activist Amanda Nguyen in Upcoming Biopic
Following a quiet few years that have seen her take on mostly voice roles, Kelly Marie Tran's re-emergence is on the horizon. Tran is making a comeback in a huge way by adding film producer to her repertoire. Her next major project will be a biographical picture of the celebrated social entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen. Tran is set to produce the picture as well as take on the role of Nguyen with whom she shares a real-life close relationship.
How to Watch 'Meet Cute': Where is the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson Rom-Com Streaming?
Kaley Cuoco has certainly cemented herself as a comedic tour de force, particularly in the world of television programming. First, most audiences were introduced to her as the polar opposite of her nerdy neighbors in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), then successfully showed off her impressive comedic voice acting skills in the adult animated Harley Quinn (2019-2022), and finally was able to bring forth an incredibly well-balanced blend of dark comedy and genuine dramatic tension in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Saturday Night Live (2014-2022) cast member Pete Davidson has also understandably become one of the most recognized figures in the comedy world, becoming a household name thanks to his time on one of the longest-running sketch comedy shows of all time while also showing his feature film potential with The King of Staten Island (2020).
Filmmakers From Ukraine, Syria and Tanzania to Be Honored With FilmAid Award – Film News in Brief
Filmmakers from Ukraine, Syria, and Tanzania to receive FilmAid Award The Ukranian group DocuDays, known for its human rights documentaries, will be honored by international film organization FilmAid at its annual benefit on Oct. 12 in New York City. DocuDays is currently building the War Archive, a database of testimonies and evidence of crimes from the war against Russia. Syrian American actor and filmmaker Jay Abdo (pictured) and young Tanzanian filmmaker Martha Ngwada will also be honored at the event. Abdo stars in “Neighbors,” a film coming to theaters in December. Ngwada, a former stand-up comedian, is mentoring new filmmakers...
