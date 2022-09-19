ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker-Polito announces grants to improve air quality in public schools

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeMYp_0i1S17L700

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced on Monday $100 million in grant funding for school districts to improve their ventilation and indoor air quality.

Will schools ensure safe air quality when students return in pandemic?

The grants are available to schools that have high concentrations of underprivileged students, English language learners and communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funding is available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) bill.

More than 20 school districts are eligible for up to $1 million, with several districts qualifying for several million dollars. School districts are encouraged to focus on efficient, environmentally friendly HVAC and air quality technologies when they plan upgrades, consistent with Governor Charlie Baker’s 2050 net zero pledge.

“This grant funding will address the needs of school facilities and will support important repairs to improve ventilation and indoor air quality, particularly in schools and communities significantly impacted by COVID-19,” said Governor Charlie Baker . “Additionally, this funding offers an opportunity for schools to align their buildings with the Commonwealth’s net-zero goal and to make more environmentally-conscious infrastructure upgrades.”

“With these grants, we can direct more resources to school districts with economically disadvantaged student populations that have a greater number of buildings with HVAC systems in need of moderate repairs, major repairs or complete replacement,” said. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These grants will allow us to improve air quality for tens of thousands of students and educators in hundreds of school buildings across the Commonwealth.”

School districts can apply for the grants for making HVAC systems and indoor air quality improvements, which could include:

  • Needs assessments of existing school environments, HVAC systems, and indoor air quality to establish a baseline of a school’s existing conditions
  • Feasibility studies to develop long-term indoor air quality plans that improve fresh air exchange rates and reduce or eliminate reliance on fossil fuels
  • Design, bidding assistance and construction phase services for projects to upgrade or replace existing HVAC systems
  • Implementation of indoor air quality improvement plans, securing outsourced services, establishing in-house HVAC maintenance positions, and securing equipment to maintain, repair or install new HVAC systems
  • Implementation of indoor air quality improvement plans, securing services and materials to ensure operability of windows and doors
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WWLP

Clean energy center adjusts to new responsibilities

The state's newest climate law made the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center the focal point for the state's offshore wind efforts -- everything from boosting academic research efforts and innovation to supporting the supply chain and dealing with barriers in the way of offshore wind companies -- but its executive and board were not interested Tuesday in sharing their thoughts on the new responsibilities publicly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Officials whiff on first bid for Cape bridge funds

Public officials fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them "disappointed" as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
nbcboston.com

Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter

National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday. In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in a hefty increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Public School#Public Schools#Infrastructure#Fresh Air#Indoor Air Quality#Linus K12#Linus High School#American#Hvac#Commonwealth
fallriverreporter.com

AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Local labor markets in western Massachusetts outcomes

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development's new report shows unemployment rates that have increased in eighteen labor market areas, including Pittsfield MA Metropolitan and Springfield MA-CT Metropolitan New England city and town area (NECTA).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy