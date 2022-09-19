Flu vaccine to be offered at Teton County Health Department beginning Sept. 26

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County Health Department (TCHD) officials are strongly encouraging people in the community to get a flu vaccine as it is the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. TCHD will offer flu vaccines at its office Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Sept. 26.

People looking to get a flu shot are required to make an appointment online HERE . Teton County Health Department’s flu clinics will have a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four strains of the flu virus. Individuals ages 65 years old and over are eligible to receive a high-dose influenza vaccine, which is also a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Teton County Health Department will host a flu clinic at the Senior Center of Jackson Hole from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appointments are not required for this clinic date and high-dose flu shots will be available for individuals who are 65 years old and over, while supplies last. Call the Hotline at 307-732-8628 if you have questions.

Payment will be needed to receive your influenza vaccine. TCHD accepts most insurances, cash, checks or credit cards. Please check with your health insurance provider to see if a flu shot is covered by your plan. Free flu vaccine is available for those who are uninsured and underinsured. More information on payment options can be found at www.tetoncountywy.gov/Flu .

In addition to the Teton County Health Department, other area pharmacies have flu vaccines available now. Please contact your preferred provider for more information on their vaccine availability. For more information or further questions, visit www.tetoncountywy.gov/Flu or call the Hotline.

