Read full article on original website
Related
mynwapaper.com
County cleanup set for Oct. 22
WINSTON COUNTY - The Winston County Commission has announced that Saturday, Oct. 22, will be the day for the annual countywide fall cleanup. From 8 a.m. until noon, the County Transfer Station in Haleyville, Pace Industries Landfill in Lynn and Hyche Landfills in Addison and Double Springs will be open to the public for free. Only appliances with freon removed from them will be accepted.
mynwapaper.com
Phillips High School: An oasis in a food desert
BEAR CREEK - Many families from Bear Creek and surrounding areas recently received 46 pounds of food each thanks to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed), the West Alabama Food Bank (WAFB) of Northport and Phillips High School. PHS was the site of a drive-through food bank on Sept. 8...
mynwapaper.com
Winston County Farmers Federation hosting appreciation reception Oct. 3
DOUBLE SPRINGS - The Winston County Farmers Federation will be holding an appreciation reception for elected officials and candidates Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Building on 64 New Legion Road off of Highway 278 West in Double Springs. Local and state officials will be in...
mynwapaper.com
Patrick Lawrence Reilly
Patrick Lawrence Reilly, 46, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence. Patrick was a native of Arizona. He was a coach at James Clemens High School and a member of Pensacola Baptist Church, Pensacola, Florida. He was a loving and wonderful husband to his Queen,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynwapaper.com
Dora Delartis Brakefield
Dora Delartis Brakefield, 80, of Haleyville, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hendrix Health and Rehab in Double Springs. Ms. Brakefield is survived by her son, Chris Hulsey & his wife, Belinda; sister, Marquita Hallman; grandchildren, Cooper Hulsey and Hannah Hulsey and a host of nieces and nephews. She...
mynwapaper.com
Local schools facing possible milk shortages
School systems have been placed under an emergency waiver by the State Department of Education through mid-October, meaning that if they do not receive the supply of milk they need to serve students, then schools are allowed to serve either bottled water or juice, according to officials. “About a month...
mynwapaper.com
Legal Notice - Cullman Electric Cooperative
Notice is hereby given that Cullman Electric Cooperative (CEC), an electric cooperative of the State of Alabama, has filed its Petition with the Department of Finance of the State of Alabama, for the consent to execute, ratify and deliver a loan agreement for an irrevocable standby letter of credit with Peoples Bank of Alabama, for the benefit of United States Department of Agriculture Rural Utility Service (RUS), not to.
mynwapaper.com
Annette Moss Malone
Annette Moss Malone, 64, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at UAB Hospital. Annette was a member of St. Paul CME Church, where she served as a Stewardess for many years. She was a nurse at Burns Nursing Home for several years, where she loved and cared for all her patients with the utmost dignity and concern. Her greatest joy in life was her children whom she adored and was always remembering their birthdays and putting them in the TimesDaily newspaper. She adored her children, but the absolute loves of her life were her grandchildren, Kylie and Anthony, whom she spoiled endlessly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynwapaper.com
Janice Runett Alexander
Janice Runett Alexander, 72, of Haleyville, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was a member of Henryfield FCM Church. She is survived by her son, John (Cassy) Alexander; sister, Alice (Tim) Farris and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
mynwapaper.com
Michael Shane Sutherland
Michael Shane Sutherland, 67, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Michael was a Christian and a member of Restoration Church. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin County. He is survived by his wife, Kim Sutherland; children, Nicholas Sutherland, Heather Hoffmann (Max) and Bradley Hardy; bonus...
Comments / 0