Annette Moss Malone, 64, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at UAB Hospital. Annette was a member of St. Paul CME Church, where she served as a Stewardess for many years. She was a nurse at Burns Nursing Home for several years, where she loved and cared for all her patients with the utmost dignity and concern. Her greatest joy in life was her children whom she adored and was always remembering their birthdays and putting them in the TimesDaily newspaper. She adored her children, but the absolute loves of her life were her grandchildren, Kylie and Anthony, whom she spoiled endlessly.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO