Nashville, TN

The Apple Truck Tour Returns to the Greater Nashville Area Delivering Fresh, Michigan Apples

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

The Apple Truck , using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will expand its tour through the American South in September and October 2022.  It offers the best of Michigan apples to over 130 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and South Carolina this fall.

“We grew up visiting apple orchards as children, so we understand the joy that comes from biting into a truly fresh Michigan apple,” said Dale Apley, the founder of The Apple Truck. The Apleys are sixth-generation Michiganders, and with a name like Apley, it is only natural that they should be in the apple business. “We had many friends and family who had moved away from Michigan and said they missed Michigan fresh apples.” “We thought we would help to solve this problem and bring fresh apples to them,” said Dale Apley.

Michigan apples’ secret ingredient is that Michigan is uniquely surrounded by the Great Lakes. Our apples benefit from the rich soil, cool temperatures, and abundant fresh water. Our location makes Michigan apples some of the most flavorful, juiciest, and delicious apples around.  Because of the Great Lakes, Michigan apples rarely need irrigation, making them more sustainable than other apples from the pacific coast. We may be biased, but we think Michigan apples are the best! We invite you to see for yourself.”

The Apple Truck will offer a Fun Box, a half-bushel, 20 lb. box of apples, each consisting of an equal mix of a sweet variety and a semi-sweet variety freshly picked from Michigan apple trees. New this year is a 12 lb box of Michigan’s award-winning Honeycrisp apples.  We also have Honeycrisp apple cider (pasteurized) and an Apple Pie Nut Mix. All items must be pre-ordered through Apple Truck’s official website, www.theapple-truck.com .

The following items are available for preorder:

  • Fun Box: 20-pound box (2 Michigan varieties), $48
  • Honeycrisp Crazy Box: 12lb box of Michigan Honeycrisp apples: $46
  • Honeycrisp Cider ½ gallon $8 (pasteurized)
  • Apple Pie Nut Mix, $12

SPECIALS

  • Fun Box Special, which is two boxes of apples and two ½ gallons of cider for $110
  • Honeycrisp Crazy Special, which is two boxes of Honeycrisp apples & two ½ gallons of cider, $106
  • Fun & Crazy Special, which is one Fun Box and one Honeycrisp Crazy Box, and two ½ gallons of cider for $108

Depending on the crop and timing, the Fun Box two varieties might comprise Paula Red, McIntosh, Jonathan, Empire, Jonagold, Fuji, Rome, Ida Red, and Braeburn.  All are delicious for eating, baking, juicing, canning, and sharing.

The Apple Truck will be in the Greater Nashville area at the following locations:

Thursday, Sept. 29

Ace Hardware, Columbia (8:30-9:30 AM)

Williamson Square, Franklin (11:30 AM-1:00 PM)

The Avenue Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro (3:30-5:00 PM)

Friday, Sept. 30

The Mall at Green Hills, Nashville (8:30-10 AM)

1000 Oaks Mall (1:00 PM-2:30 PM)

Cool Springs Pointe, Brentwood, (3:30-5:00 PM)

Saturday, October 1

Gil’s Ace Hardware, Smyrna (8:30-10:00 AM)

Ace Donelson Hardware, Nashville (1-2:30 PM)

RiverGate Mall, Goodlettsville (4-5:30 PM)

Preorder is required at www.theapple-truck.com .  It is easy to select your items and pick up your order at the tour stop. The order process will close either when sold out or on Sept. 27, 2022.

The Apple Truck also offers home delivery of Michigan apples to most states.  They have two subscription options available during the apple season.  The Michigan Apple Experience sends twelve fresh Michigan apples each week for eight weeks (a different variety each week), and Honeycrisp Crazy (8 weeks) & Honeycrisp ‘kind of’ Crazy (4 weeks) sends boxes of 12 Honeycrisp apples each week.  The Apple Truck also ships individual packages (12 apples) of Honeycrisp, Braeburn, McIntosh, Cortland, Winesap, and Jonathan apples.  These home delivery boxes and subscriptions make great gifts for family members, college students, business breakrooms, client gifts, and football tailgates.

For more information, visit www.theapple-truck.com .

The post The Apple Truck Tour Returns to the Greater Nashville Area Delivering Fresh, Michigan Apples appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
