A woman suffered a head injury Monday afternoon in a crash in Summit Hill. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Drive West and Laurel Drive in the village of White Bear. One motorist pulled out of White Bear Drive into the path of a vehicle traveling on Laurel Drive. The woman was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. The Diligence fire company handled traffic control. Summit Hill police are investigating. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.

SUMMIT HILL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO