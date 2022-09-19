ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Woodway police unit hit amid spike in DWIs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local police department is on heightened alert after seeing a significant increase in DWI cases in the last two weeks. Police officials at the Woodway Public Safety Department say drunk driving has become so rampant recently, one of their officers was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver who fled the scene.
WOODWAY, TX
killeenpdnews.com

FORT HOOD SOLDIER CHARGED WITH MURDER

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when he displayed a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect left the residence to Fort Hood where he was later detained by military police. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were notified, and they arrested the suspect and transported him to the Killeen City Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Arrest made in Killeen murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Local police departments gear up for National Night Out

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — National Night Out is coming up and it is one of the yearly celebrations that police departments across Central Texas use to get to know their community. “It’s just an opportunity for public safety professionals to meet the citizens, talk about maybe concerns that...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police K9s Yari, Lincy receive body armor donation

KILLEEN, Texas — The videos above and below are from previous segments in news. Killeen Police Department K9s Yari and Lincy received a special surprise thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been around since 2009...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Man Hospitalized in Temple Stabbing, Person of Interest in Custody

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. At around 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Ave. H. in response to the stabbing. The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help

After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Suspect in murder of woman in Killeen is a Fort Hood soldier, police say

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Tuesday announced an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood is in custody for the murder of a 34-year-old woman. Neither the soldier nor the victim were identified by police, but a police spokeswoman confirmed to KWTX the suspect is stationed on post at Fort Hood.
KILLEEN, TX

