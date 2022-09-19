Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Woodway police unit hit amid spike in DWIs
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local police department is on heightened alert after seeing a significant increase in DWI cases in the last two weeks. Police officials at the Woodway Public Safety Department say drunk driving has become so rampant recently, one of their officers was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver who fled the scene.
killeenpdnews.com
FORT HOOD SOLDIER CHARGED WITH MURDER
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when he displayed a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect left the residence to Fort Hood where he was later detained by military police. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were notified, and they arrested the suspect and transported him to the Killeen City Jail.
Arrest made in Killeen murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
Police: Person of interest identified in Temple stabbing investigation
An afternoon stabbing Tuesday left one male injured in Temple, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — National Night Out is coming up and it is one of the yearly celebrations that police departments across Central Texas use to get to know their community. “It’s just an opportunity for public safety professionals to meet the citizens, talk about maybe concerns that...
Killeen Police K9s Yari, Lincy receive body armor donation
KILLEEN, Texas — The videos above and below are from previous segments in news. Killeen Police Department K9s Yari and Lincy received a special surprise thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been around since 2009...
Killeen police now investigating 14th homicide of the year
Around 7:56 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Wales Drive on report of a gunshot victim, according to Killeen P.D.
KWTX
Killeen K-9 officers Lincy and Yari better equipped to take a bite out of crime with new vests
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday announced K-9 officers Yari and Lincy are better prepared to take a bite out of crime after receiving bullet and stab protective vests. It’s all thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K-9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 2 teens shot and hospitalized late Monday in Killeen
Two teenagers were shot late Monday night in Killeen, officials said. Those with possible information regarding the shooting can contact the Killeen Police Department.
KWTX
Children of Waco man accused of killing mother said father claimed clown broke into home, shot victim
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Quest Aljabaughn Jones’ three children said that Jones told them a clown was inside their house in the early morning hours when their mother was shot and killed, the associate director of the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children testified Wednesday. Jones, 31, is...
fox44news.com
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police search for identity of alleged suspect in Aug. Walmart theft
An unidentified man allegedly stole a barbeque from a Walmart in Copperas Cove, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
fox44news.com
Man Hospitalized in Temple Stabbing, Person of Interest in Custody
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. At around 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Ave. H. in response to the stabbing. The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
Fort Hood soldier arrested in murder investigation of 34-year-old woman
An active duty military soldier assigned to Fort Hood has been arrested in a murder investigation after a 34-year-old woman was found shot to death.
Police safely locate missing Temple teen
A 14-year-old from Temple is declared missing, police said. Police did not specify the time of day the teen was last seen.
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Ex-wife of retired DPS trooper who shot, killed 2 victims in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Authorities have now identified the victims of a double homicide at a home in Elgin. FOX 7 learned new details about the deceased suspect, retired DPS trooper Rito Paul Morales, from his ex-wife. "It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Sheakell Soto, who was formerly married to Paul Morales. "I...
KWTX
Suspect in murder of woman in Killeen is a Fort Hood soldier, police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Tuesday announced an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood is in custody for the murder of a 34-year-old woman. Neither the soldier nor the victim were identified by police, but a police spokeswoman confirmed to KWTX the suspect is stationed on post at Fort Hood.
KWTX
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
Comments / 4