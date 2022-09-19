Read full article on original website
Related
NY Comptroller Audits Binghamton Housing Authority
The New York State Comptroller is criticizing the Binghamton Housing Authority in a recent audit citing a lack of oversight of financial operations. The study reports the board and director did not adopt written policy and develop proper internal controls over cash disbursements and electronic payments. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office...
flackbroadcasting.com
Student loan forgiveness now extended to public servants in New York: Governor Hochul’s Office
Student loan forgiveness has now been extended to public servants of New York State, according to the latest from the Governor’s Office. The average New Yorker, who qualifies for the program, can have nearly $61,000 in student debt loans forgiven and this expansion now provides even more of that opportunity.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?
One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Exact date $270 direct payment checks to be sent out in New York revealed
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect a $270 stimulus check sometime before Oct. 31 as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation in the state. The Department of Taxation and Finance said there is no clear timeline for when the checks will...
New York State to send resources to Puerto Rico
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rain fall and catastrophic flooding. New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Tier Farmers Await Federal Debt Relief Action
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is urging the United States Department of Agriculture to act quickly on a part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that would provide over three-billion dollars in economic relief for small farms. Gillibrand, along with fellow Democrat, 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick...
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers
As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
cnyhomepage.com
Real estate prices rise, sales fall across New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR) has released its August 2022 New York State housing market report. The report shows that housing prices across the state rose while home sales declined. NYSAR said closed sales fell 10.9% in August from 15,367 homes in 2021...
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
Albany DA Probes Alleged Fake Signatures Boosting GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin
An investigation is underway into thousands of duplicate signatures that reportedly ended up on nominating petitions to get Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on a third-party ballot line in the New York governor’s race. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and the state Board of Elections are focused on John...
How To: Register to Vote, Cast a Ballot in New York State
New Yorkers have a variety of ways to register to vote. With the next election coming up on Nov.8, there’s still time to sign up, with Oct. 14 the last day for the November vote.
New Legislation Enables Public Servants’ Immediate Access to Student Loan Forgiveness
A shot of Boston Town Hall in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently simplified access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program across New York state. PSLF rewards public service work via cancellation of a portion of borrowers’ federal student loans, requiring full-time employment and one hundred and twenty qualifying payments toward their existing student loan before it is forgiven.
clayconews.com
Governor Gavin Newsom to Deliver Remarks at Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting in New York
NEW YORK, NY – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom will sit down for a fireside chat at the Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting focused on accelerating climate action. The conversation will be moderated by Jacqueline Novogratz, founder and CEO of Acumen, a global nonprofit investing in social enterprises around the world.
longisland.com
Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections
Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
whiteplainscnr.com
3,740 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER LAST WEEK — AHEAD OF LAST SEPTEMBER PACE. SCHOOL COVID REPORTING ELIMINATED.
WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Latest Covid Activity Figures from New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 20, 2022UPDATED 2:15 P.M. E.D.T.:. New Covid cases August 28 through September 18 totaled 3,740 compared to the same period last year. It should be noted the three weeks...
How to Get a Bridge Named After Someone in New York State?
Driving around New York State, I often pass roads or bridges that have been named after people, of course this got me to wondering. What do you need to do to have a bridge named after you in New York?. Not that I would want to name it after myself,...
Puerto Ricans in New York scramble to lend aid after Hurricane Fiona ravages the island
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico. They're engaging in a familiar waiting game, just five years after another hurricane tore through the region. [ more › ]
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3