Behind Viral Videos

GirlNexDoor
2d ago

Whomever came up with GOP Jesus, NAILED IT. Seriously.... the most horrific people on the planet are the religious zealots who use Jesus and the Bible to justify HORRENDOUS behavior. Basically, these nutjobs just do whatever they want and then ask for forgiveness. ALL BETTER NOW! DIDN'T HAPPEN!!!!

52
CW Thorn
2d ago

It does describe the moral agenda of, not all Republicans, but the maga mafia. Can't say that I'm a fan of using Jesus's name in the video though.

36
Libby Jane
2d ago

The GOP are Radicalized evangelicals who blasphem God's Holy Word to justify their deplorable words and behaviors are.

27
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Sketch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#American#Friend Dog Studios#The Republican Party#Christian
