Adams County, PA

Comments / 23

Vic Damone Jr
2d ago

i hope when that kangaroo grows up that they give him 5 minutes alone with the guy who tried to sell him

Reply(1)
13
Kitty Ramirez
2d ago

what a piece if crap. hate people that indiscriminately give away animals without caring where they go or what will happen to them.

Reply
6
Venus Williamson
2d ago

I'm glad the Kangaroo is well & safe!❤

Reply
18
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
RANKIN, PA
abc27 News

AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Adams County, PA
Government
abc27.com

Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault

(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
YORK, PA
fox29.com

Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school

ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Yorktowne Hotel searching for employees ahead of grand reopening

YORK, Pa. — The historic Yorktowne Hotel is hiring for all kinds of positions ahead of its highly anticipated reopening this November. Open positions range from housekeeping attendants and dishwashers to front desk agents and conference coordinators. A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as...
YORK, PA

