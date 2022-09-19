Read full article on original website
Vic Damone Jr
2d ago
i hope when that kangaroo grows up that they give him 5 minutes alone with the guy who tried to sell him
Reply(1)
13
Kitty Ramirez
2d ago
what a piece if crap. hate people that indiscriminately give away animals without caring where they go or what will happen to them.
Reply
6
Venus Williamson
2d ago
I'm glad the Kangaroo is well & safe!❤
Reply
18
Related
Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
Reward Offered For 2 Armed Men Who Robbed Central Pennsylvania 7-11: Police
Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 18, police say. The two men pictured robbed the 7-11 convenience store located at 4811 Derry Street in Swatara Township at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Swatara Township police allege. The men entered the store...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former State Police Corporal sentenced for stealing, using heroin from evidence room
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Pennsylvania State Police Corporal has been sentenced after investigators found he stole and used drugs from Wayne County state police barracks, according to the PA Office of Attorney General. Brian Rickard was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation for […]
abc27.com
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault
(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police release identity of Pennsylvania man who died in Albemarle County plane crash
A New Holland, Pa., man was the sole occupant of a single-engine plane that crashed in a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road in Albemarle County last week. Virginia State Police identified the pilot, Kevin J. Esh, 30, who died in the crash when the Piper fixed-wing aircraft caught fire.
1984's 'Missing Mary Ann' House Searched By Pennsylvania State Police: Reports
A woman went missing from her central Pennsylvania home on June 5, 1984, and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Pennsylvania state police were spotted searching the property according to multiple media outlets. Mary Ann Bagenstose, 25 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home located at...
Family struggles to mourn as questions linger about Harrisburg man’s death
Early fall is a difficult time for the Snead family. For years, Julius Snead was one of his family’s biggest support systems during a two-month window when multiple family members died from illness and other causes. But on Sept. 14, Snead died in a shooting that police say is...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead
The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
fox29.com
Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school
ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
Yorktowne Hotel searching for employees ahead of grand reopening
YORK, Pa. — The historic Yorktowne Hotel is hiring for all kinds of positions ahead of its highly anticipated reopening this November. Open positions range from housekeeping attendants and dishwashers to front desk agents and conference coordinators. A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as...
fox29.com
Utah family sues Little League and Pennsylvania furniture company for $50K over bunk bed fall, head injury
PHILADELPHIA - A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. Easton Oliverson, 12, of...
Central Pa. man gets lengthy sentence for stick-up that netted a frozen pizza
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man found guilty earlier this month for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton has been sentenced 14½ to 32 years in state prison. A Snyder County jury earlier this month found Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42,...
Coroner called to 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner’s office was called to a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Arona Road, near the Middletown Road area in Hempfield Township. PSP Greensburg is handling the investigation. This is a developing...
Comments / 23