Stark Bites: Twisted Citrus' Halloween menu available; Stark beer events this week

Twisted Citrus, at 1649 N. Main St. in North Canton, goes all out for Halloween, and this year is no different. Released last week, the Halloween menu is overflowing with creative, one-of-a-kind spooky meals and drinks.

Breakfast dishes include Cereal Killer French Toast, which is thick sliced Texas toast rolled in crunchy berry cereal crumbs and griddled, served with hot syrup and a fruit cup; Jack O Lantern Stack, which is pumpkin pancakes topped with orange cream cheese icing and decorated with a fondant face and served with a fruit cup; and Poison Apple French Toast Casserole, which is Twisted Citrus’ version of breakfast bread pudding (without the raisins) topped with a heaping helping of caramel drizzle, hot apple compote and whipped cream and served in a smoking cauldron.

More fun and creepy creations on the menu include a spicy three-egg omelet; strawberry pancakes infused with cotton candy and topped with cotton candy frosting; a skillet dish served with a giant mouse trap; a Monster Mash Hash with cubed sirloin, bacon-twisted taters, onions and spinach with cajun seasonings and bleu cheese crumbles; a turkey wrap with turkey sausage, spinach, eggs, Swiss and pesto in a green spinach wrap, and a Frankenwich, which is a classic breakfast sandwich with fried egg, sausage patty, provolone and spinach on a brioche bun.

There is also a themed drink menu with a champagne with strawberry lemonade; a mixed drink of blood orange sherbet, tequila and champagne, and a Beetle Juice-themed drink with vodka, lemon juice, muddled mint, beet juice and champagne.

Spring Hill Historic Home to host pasta dinner fundraiser

Spring Hill Historic Home is hosting its annual pasta dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Santangelo’s Party Center at 1008 Ninth St. SW in Massillon.

The annual dinner fundraiser helps the nonprofit organization cover some of its yearly costs. All profits go toward Spring Hill’s operational budget to care for its collections, maintain the historic site and develop events and programs.

The dinner will consist of penne pasta with tomato, Alfredo and meat sauces with a side salad, bread and desserts homemade by Spring Hill volunteers. Dine in and carryout are available.

Tickets are $13 per adult and $5 per child ages 2 to 12 and can be purchased by phone at 330-833-6749, online at springhillhistorichome.org or at the door. Discounts are available if purchasing 10 or more tickets.

There will be a raffle. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. If you become a Spring Hill member, you will receive 15 raffle tickets.

Aeonian Brewing Co. to host Greek beer dinner

Aeonian Brewing Co., at 120 W. Chestnut St. in Alliance, is hosting a Greek-themed beer dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the brewery.

Every month, Aeonian’s brewer and chef collaborate to create a five-course, beer-and-dinner pairing. These monthly dinners allow the brewer and chef to talk to guests and get to know them more personally.

The brewer talks about the beer and explains how the beer and food complement each other, while the chef discusses the ingredients and preparation of her dishes.

The courses for the Greek-themed beer dinner are a Greek salad; Pastitsio, which is pasta layered with beef and béchamel sauce; a medley of Dolmathes, a trio of stuffed grape leaves; Greek-style lamb lollipops, and a Baklava Sundae, which is a layered pastry with honey and nuts.

Nathan’s Patio to host three-day Oktoberfest celebration

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Nathan’s Patio Bar & Grille is celebrating Oktoberfest.

Grab your Lederhosen and enjoy three days of German food and beer. Bratwurst, Jagerschnitzel, pretzels, pierogies, Kasespatzle and beer will be among the specialties of the weekend.

Nathan’s will be featuring Great Lakes Oktoberfest and Goose Island Oktoberfest on draught, while supplies last.

Nathan’s Patio is at 725 30th St. NE in Canton and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.