ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sandra Oh’s Attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Explained

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xare3_0i1S06Ub00

Actress Sandra Oh was among the mourners at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral — and now we know why.

The BBC reports Oh attended as a member of the Order of Canada.

The site explains that the Queen created the Order in 1967 to honor those "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”

In June, it was announced the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum was made an officer of the Order for “her artistic career filled with memorable stage, television, and film roles in Canada and abroad.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously announced he would be attending with Canada’s delegation, which included Oh, Olympian Mark Tewksbury and musician Gregory Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IV9oK_0i1S06Ub00

Variety also reports some other famous faces were in attendance, including Chief Scout and OBE honoree Bear Grylls and “Two and a Half Men” star Sophie Winkleman. The actress is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, who is 52nd in line for the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhzDN_0i1S06Ub00

Comments / 6

Melody Kannas
2d ago

Why did we need an explanation on why Sandra Oh was there? Why stop at Sandra Oh? Give us an explanation for why another 400 other funeral attendees were there.. Think about what you posted and try the discern what's wrong with it.

Reply(1)
9
Related
HollywoodLife

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral

It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising

Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Sophie Winkleman
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Mark Tewksbury
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Bear Grylls
Person
Gregory Charles
Person
Justin Trudeau
AOL Corp

Jill Biden criticized for wearing fascinator instead of hat to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

First Lady Jill Biden is stoking ire from some social media users after wearing a fascinator instead of a hat to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Accompanying her husband President Joe Biden, the first lady, 71, arrived to Westminster Abbey in London Monday donning a black Schiaparelli bespoke suit and fascinator — a piece of headwear requiring a clip, comb or headband to stay in place.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Funeral Explained#The Order Of Canada#Canadian#Obe
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tyla

Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears

Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Sandra Oh and Bear Grylls Spotted at Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

The two joined the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the service. There were two famous faces amongst the royal family at Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II: "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh and survivalist Bear Grylls. Grylls was pictured outside the service, waving to the crowd before heading...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What will happen to the Queen’s horses?

The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
ANIMALS
The List

Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
ANIMALS
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy