ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why Did Daemon Kill His Wife Rhea Royce in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5?

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEx3P_0i1Rztiw00

House of the Dragon Episode 5 “We Light the Way” might have been all about Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Milly Alcock) dramatic wedding to Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), but the episode kicked off with the death of Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford). While we hadn’t met Rhea Royce of Runestone before, we’ve heard about her since House of the Dragon Episode 1. Lady Rhea is the “Bronze Bitch” married to Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Rhea Royce and Daemon Targaryen loathe each other so much that they’ve never even consummated their political marriage. It’s a point that comes up in their dark encounter in a grim way as Rhea, back broken from falling off her spooked horse, mocks Daemon for not being able to finish. It’s this remark that compels him to take a rock and, uh, crush her skull.

But who is Rhea Royce, the Lady of Runestone? Why is she important? And did Daemon really mean to murder his lady wife when he showed up at Runestone? And what’s the big deal about Runestone? Here’s everything you need to know about the death of Rhea Royce in HBO’s House of the Dragon and how she fits into the larger Game of Thrones saga…
WHO IS RHEA ROYCE IN HOUSE OF THE DRAGON ? ALL ABOUT PRINCE DAEMON’S “BRONZE BITCH”
As you probably gathered, Rhea Royce is the Lady of Runestone, an ancient seat in Westeros. Before the invasion of the Andals, the Royces ruled the Vale as “Bronze Kings.” They are a powerful political family with ties to the First Men.

Lady Rhea Royce was known as an avid hunter and horsewoman. We see her in her element in House of the Dragon Episode 5 “We Light the Way” before she succumbs to her fate.

In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood , we’re told that Prince Daemon was wed to Lady Rhea during King Jaehaerys’s reign and it was a disaster. Prince Daemon wrote, “In the Vale, the men fuck sheep. You cannot fault them. Their sheep are prettier than their women.” House of the Dragon alludes to this line in Rhea and Daemon’s own conversation. Daemon calls Rhea his “Bronze Bitch” because of the bronze runic armor she and all the Royces wear.

It’s worth noting that the Royces are super into runes. They’re engraved in their bronze armor and inspired the name of their family’s crown. Since they are tied to the First Men, it’s possible there is some deeper power in these runes that has been lost to time. We also met a few Royces in Game of Thrones. The cocky Night’s Watch ranger who rides to his doom in the show’s original cold open is Ser Waymar Royce (Rob Ostlere) and later we meet his father Lord Yohn Royce (Rupert Vansittart). Yohn Royce comes to prominence after the death of Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie) and leads the Knights of the Vale to Winterfell during the Battle of the Bastards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkDpv_0i1Rztiw00
HOW DID DAEMON KILL HIS WIFE RHEA ROYCE IN HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 5?
In Fire & Blood we are told that Lady Rhea Royce “fell from her horse while hawking and cracked her skull upon a stone. She lingered for nine days before finally feeling well enough to leave her bed…only to collapse and die within an hour of rising.”

As House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal points out in the official HBO “Inside the Episode, ” it seems highly suspicious that Rhea would not only fall off her horse, but crack her skull. That, coupled with the fact that Daemon was immediately unwelcome to the Vale or his wife’s property, seems to point to Daemon as the culprit. So did Daemon have some evil master plan?

In the same “Inside the Episode” clip, director Clare Kilner credited Matt Smith’s performance for being purposely nebulous. We don’t know if Daemon hatched a plan to kill his wife by…spooking her horse?? But we do believe that when he saw the opportunity to finish the job, he had a split-second of doubt. It’s Rhea’s insult — “I knew you couldn’t finish!” — that pushes him to take advantage of the situation.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thedigitalfix.com

All the House of the Dragon cast set to be replaced by older actors

Game of Thrones was (for the most part) a slow-burn series that spent ages developing its characters, building its world, and seeding its mysteries. Its prequel, however, House of the Dragon, is handling things a little differently. The fantasy series is less of a slow-burning candle and more a raging...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Dickie
Person
Matt Smith
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#Skull#House#Hbo#Andals
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

What’s The Deal With Nick’s Wife In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5? She’s Rapidly Becoming The Show’s Best New Character

Spoilers ahead for the Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere “Morning”. In the midst of the streaming wars, Hulu has had a few megahits-- including the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale. The former Emmy Award favorite recently debuted its first two episodes of Season 5 , bringing audiences back to Gilead for more intense drama. While fans will be glad to catch up with fan-favorite characters (just not Alexis Bledel’s Emily), we’re also meeting a few newcomers. Nick’s Wife Rose is rapidly becoming the show’s best new character for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, but her first scene begs the question: what is her deal?
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy