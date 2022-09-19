ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth II with brooch at funeral

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
 3 days ago
Queen Consort Camilla wore a special — and unexpected — brooch to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. REUTERS

Queen Consort Camilla paid stylish tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral Monday, attending the Westminster Abbey service with a striking bauble pinned on her black coat dress.

Rather than sporting the traditional pearls like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the royal chose to wear Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch, a heart-shaped piece featuring the number 60 — the number of years in a Diamond Jubilee reign — in sparkling Cyrillic numerals.

Also set with a trio of cabochon sapphires, the striking brooch was gifted to Queen Victoria by her grandchildren.

It’s possible Camilla may have chosen it to underscore the fact that Queen Elizabeth II, with her historic 70-year-reign, sat on the throne even longer than Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years.

Camilla chose Queen Victoria's Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch for the service. POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Camilla chose Queen Victoria's Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch for the service. Getty Images
Camilla chose Queen Victoria's Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch for the service. AP

The Queen Consort also nodded to her late mother-in-law with her handbag selection, carrying a clutch by Launer, Queen Elizabeth’s longtime favorite label. Her Majesty was rarely spotted without a Launer purse, and even bestowed a royal warrant on the brand in 1968.

It’s the latest in a series of meaningful brooch selections for Camilla, who wore a diamond-studded knot brooch thought to symbolize unity and love upon her arrival at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 9 following the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, loved a bit of bling.

Follow Page Six’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:

And at prayer services held in Scotland and Wales in the days since, she was seen wearing a diamond thistle pin gifted to her by the Queen and a replica of Her Majesty’s Welsh Guards Leek Brooch, respectively.

Camilla may have saved her most unique brooch for Queen Elizabeth’s coffin procession and service at Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, however — a sparkling style in the shape of a stick insect.

For a prayer service in Scotland on Sept. 12, Camilla wore a diamond thistle brooch gifted to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the Queen Consort hasn’t dipped into the Queen’s jewelry box as much as other members of the royal family have this month, she now has first dibs on the late monarch’s collection of gems — which have likely been bequeathed to her husband, King Charles III, as The Court Jeweller‘s Lauren Kiehna told Page Six Style.

