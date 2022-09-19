Highlights of former Tar Heels in action in Week 2 of the NFL season

There was no North Carolina football this weekend. However, some former Tar Heels did make a splash on the pro level.

As the NFL entered week two, some UNC players had already hit their groove while others looked to get more established on their teams. In Pittsburgh, quarterback Mitch Trubisky made his second start, meanwhile running back Michael Carter looked to keep his lead spot for the New York Jets.

Week two also saw many former North Carolina players explode for significant gains, like running back Javonte Williams with the Denver Broncos.

There were some critical defensive plays as well from some UNC players like Robert Quinn, bringing the heat to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A week where UNC players thrived on both sides of the ball.

As NFL week three is on the horizon, we look at some Heels who made impactful plays in week 2.

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Game two wasn’t as lovely for Trubisky as game one was, with the Steelers losing 17-14 to the New England Patriots. However, Trubisky did toss another touchdown pass, this time with a laser throw to tight end Pat Freiermuth running the slant. Trubisky finished with 21 out of 33 passes, 168 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1571580087316934656?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the second half against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After being second in the NFL for receptions (11) in week one, Williams showed his footwork and power, leading the Denver Broncos backfield in yards with 75 on 15 carries. William's biggest play came on a 17-yard run, breaking tackles. William's running helped lead the Broncos to a 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans, giving the two-year Tar Heel more highlight reels. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1571627217679175680?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) dive for a loose ball in the second half of their football game on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field. in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Pack Vs Bears 4204 091822wag

Last season Quinn had no issues getting to the quarterback with 18.5 sacks on the year. That continues to hold true for the former Heel, who got his first sack of the year during the prime-time match-up against the GreenBay Packers. The bears lost 27-10, with Quinn finishing with two tackles and one sack. https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1571668197614444544?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) gains yardage against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The raiders are loaded with wide receivers, but getting in on that action in week two was UNCs Hollins, who was a reliable target. The Raiders did lose 29-23 to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. However, Hollins matched his career high in receptions in a single game. Hollins finished with five catches on eight targets for 66 yards. https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1571599154136350722?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

