Chapel Hill, NC

Highlights of former Tar Heels in action in Week 2 of the NFL season

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

There was no North Carolina football this weekend. However, some former Tar Heels did make a splash on the pro level.

As the NFL entered week two, some UNC players had already hit their groove while others looked to get more established on their teams. In Pittsburgh, quarterback Mitch Trubisky made his second start, meanwhile running back Michael Carter looked to keep his lead spot for the New York Jets.

Week two also saw many former North Carolina players explode for significant gains, like running back Javonte Williams with the Denver Broncos.

There were some critical defensive plays as well from some UNC players like Robert Quinn, bringing the heat to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A week where UNC players thrived on both sides of the ball.

As NFL week three is on the horizon, we look at some Heels who made impactful plays in week 2.

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Game two wasn’t as lovely for Trubisky as game one was, with the Steelers losing 17-14 to the New England Patriots. However, Trubisky did toss another touchdown pass, this time with a laser throw to tight end Pat Freiermuth running the slant. Trubisky finished with 21 out of 33 passes, 168 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1571580087316934656?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the second half against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After being second in the NFL for receptions (11) in week one, Williams showed his footwork and power, leading the Denver Broncos backfield in yards with 75 on 15 carries. William's biggest play came on a 17-yard run, breaking tackles. William's running helped lead the Broncos to a 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans, giving the two-year Tar Heel more highlight reels. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1571627217679175680?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) dive for a loose ball in the second half of their football game on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field. in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Last season Quinn had no issues getting to the quarterback with 18.5 sacks on the year. That continues to hold true for the former Heel, who got his first sack of the year during the prime-time match-up against the GreenBay Packers. The bears lost 27-10, with Quinn finishing with two tackles and one sack. https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1571668197614444544?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) gains yardage against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The raiders are loaded with wide receivers, but getting in on that action in week two was UNCs Hollins, who was a reliable target. The Raiders did lose 29-23 to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. However, Hollins matched his career high in receptions in a single game. Hollins finished with five catches on eight targets for 66 yards. https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1571599154136350722?s=20&t=3UcrtM03Z_SO8WlIbpxE7Q

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers' Wide Receiver Release News

The Green Bay Packers made a notable move Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad. Fulgham, a former sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion, signed with the Packers in mid-August. Unfortunately for Fulgham, he has not been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics

Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
