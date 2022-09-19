ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Guests briefly evacuated from Ontario hotel after reports of pepper spray-like reaction

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGjTZ_0i1RzRCi00

Guests evacuated from Ontario hotel due to sickening odor 00:58

Guests on the upper floors of an Ontario hotel were evacuated Sunday night after reports of a sickening chemical smell.

Firefighters were called to La Quinta Inn on Inland Empire and Porsche Way at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in response to the sickening smell. Several guests complained they had breathing problems.

(credit: CBS)

Guests on the seventh floor and up were evacuated, while guests on lower floors were asked to shelter in place.

One man said he woke up coughing and choking like he had been pepper sprayed in his sleep.

"My nose was running, throat was burning, out of a dead sleep," the man said. "I could hear others in the hallway doing the same thing."

Crews searched the building but did not find anything suspicious. It's still not clear what caused the strange reaction.

A few people were treated by medical crews, but there were no serious injuries. All the guests have since been allowed back into the building.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Traveler arrested for assaulting attendant on flight from Mexico to LAX

An unruly passenger was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after he assaulted a flight attendant during a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.According to the Federal Bureau of Information, who took the investigation since the assault happened in the air, the man was detained after the flight landed on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, which is a federal offense. Video from inside the plane shows a flight attendant walking away from the suspect, who runs up behind the victim and punches them in the back of the head before retreating to their seat. A witness on the plane revealed that other passengers helped restrain the suspect until they landed at LAX. Since the incident occurred in the air, LAX police are not involved in the investigation.An FBI spokesperson said that a federal complaint could be filed against the suspect as soon as Wednesday morning, as they're working to present the case to the United States Attorney General's Office. The suspects identity was not immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Westminster man threw gasoline on a stranger, tried to light him on fire

A man police threw gasoline on a total stranger and tried to light him on fire was arrested Wednesday by Westminster police.Danh Thanh Nguyen, 36, of Westminster, was arrested immediately after a short pursuit ended with a collision with a small planter wall in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. He was taken into custody without further incident and was not injured, Westminster police said.Investigators say Nguyen had walked up to a man sitting in his car at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and made a derogatory comment about Hispanics before throwing a cup of gasoline on him. Nguyen had a lighter, but the man drove off before he could ignite the gasoline, police said.Nguyen drove away in a vehicle he didn't have permission to have, just before he was spotted in the area of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue, police said.The man did not know Nguyen, according to investigators. He was not injured.Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted arson, and civil rights violations. It's unclear if he will also face any hate crime charges. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 26.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Brushfire burning in Shadow Hills grows to 100+ acres; 40% containment

What began as a five-acre brushfire in the Shadow Hills area quickly grew to engulf more than 107 acres Wednesday afternoon.Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were assisted by Glendale Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Burbank Fire Department crews.The fire's forward progress was fueled by light winds, though no structures were immediately threatened.At around 6 p.m., firefighters reported that they had stopped forward progress of the fire and had the situation 40% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.No injuries have been reported.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#La Quinta Inn On#Inland Empire
thedesertreview.com

Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert

Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
knewsradio.com

Thieves Break Into Riverside County Animal Shelter In Jurupa Valley

One man is in custody, one man is still on the run, and 3 dogs are missing following an early morning break-in at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley on September 14th 2022. Authorities have arrested 21 year old Tymothy (sic) Burns Whitney. Whitney know the woman who...
Fontana Herald News

Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge

A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured after Helicopter Crash near Hathaway Street [Banning, CA]

Deadly Helicopter Crash near South Hathaway Street Left 3 Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th, in the 200 block of South Hathaway Street, involving a Bell 206 helicopter. According to reports, the occupants of the helicopter were two Cal Fire firefighters and the pilot. They were flying in...
BANNING, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More Details About Woman Who Died in Forest Hills Mudslide

NBC4 has learned more information about a San Bernardino County woman who was killed in last week's mudslides. The 62-year-old grandmother was found buried in mud near her home in the mountain community of Forest Falls. A family spokesperson spoke to NBC4's Tony Shin for an exclusive story. A video...
FOREST FALLS, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating reported stabbing at Mission Community Hospital

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing inside of Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene of the stabbing at around 6:50 p.m., where one person was said to be suffering from a stab wound, stemming from an incident that occurred inside of the hospital located on Roscoe Boulevard.They said that a suspect, only identified as a male, fled from the scene. They said he was around 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, glasses and a backpack and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Redondo Beach police searching for driver who hit, dragged teenage boy riding bike

Police are searching for the suspect driving a pickup truck that struck and dragged a teenage boy riding his bike in Redondo Beach on Saturday. LeBron Godoy, 15, was on his way home from dropping his friend off at around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a white pickup truck that dragged him and his e-bike for half a block before driving off. Police are now searching for the suspect that left Godoy behind, suffering from severe road rash and other injuries."I just remember me putting my hands on the ground, feeling them burning, but I just couldn't take them...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy