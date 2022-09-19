ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons show fight in fierce comeback against Rams, but face tough path after 0-2 start

By Jon Gallo Staff Correspondent
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sean McVay Announces Rams Player Is Out For The Year

After making his first career start, Sean McVay says offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be out the rest of the season. According to Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, "Anchrum is out for the year, per McVay." Adding, "Kendrick, Rochell available if BOTH Hill, Durant can’t go. McVay isn’t sure on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report

The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams

Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy