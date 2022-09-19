Falcons show fight in fierce comeback against Rams, but face tough path after 0-2 start

Read full article on original website
Sean McVay Announces Rams Player Is Out For The Year
After making his first career start, Sean McVay says offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be out the rest of the season. According to Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, "Anchrum is out for the year, per McVay." Adding, "Kendrick, Rochell available if BOTH Hill, Durant can’t go. McVay isn’t sure on...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report
The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams
Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
Falcons Snap Counts: Who Made Most of Playing Time vs. Rams?
The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend. But who played the most for the team in its losing effort?
Back in the rankings, No. 18 Washington hosts Stanford
No. 18 Washington (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (1-1, 0-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: Washington by 14, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Tied 44-44-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
FOX Sports
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL・
