IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas
Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
IU football: Donaven McCulley’s physical gifts, development at WR earning trust in big moments
With the game on the line on Saturday, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak turned to a fellow quarterback. Donaven McCulley arrived in Bloomington in 2021 as Indiana’s highest-ever rated quarterback recruit. For four years at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, McCulley played the position. Last season for IU as a freshman, he started four games at quarterback and made appearances at the position in seven.
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
Adaptable Myles Jackson making quick impact for IU football
Myles Jackson is used to relocating and adapting. While growing up in the southeast, Jackson and his family moved 11 times. Most of them came while he was in elementary and middle school — he spent all four high school years at Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia. The family mostly migrated within Georgia, along with multiple moves to South Carolina.
ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati
Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
Watch IU football’s Connor Bazelak: Monday morning QB — Cincinnati week
Watch as IU football quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the win over Western Kentucky and preview this week’s game against Cincinnati. On the season, Bazelak is 77-of-136 throwing (56.6 percent) for 891 yards with five touchdowns and two...
IU men’s basketball tickets available during holiday break home games
The Indiana University men’s basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office the school announced on Monday. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier...
IU to have beer sales at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning Oct. 7
In a widely speculated move, IU Athletics will begin beer sales to the general public inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this year for men’s and women’s basketball. Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star was the first to report the news. IU Athletics later confirmed the news in a release.
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Cincinnati week
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for their first road test of the season. The sixth year head coach took a final look back at the 33-30 win over Western Kentucky and previewed a Saturday meeting with Cincinnati.
IU football kicker Charles Campbell named Big Ten special teams player of the week
A week ago, IU football head coach Tom Allen said he wasn’t afraid to bench kicker Charles Campbell. The motivational tactic worked, as the redshirt senior from Jackson, Tenn. connected on four field goals Saturday, including the walk-off game winner against Western Kentucky. For his efforts, Campbell has been...
Platinum selling rapper G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria
Homecoming Weekend already includes Hoosier Hysteria and a football game against Michigan. IU has now added live entertainment to the slate for what should be a high profile weekend on the Bloomington campus. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at...
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana's gasoline use tax.
Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
