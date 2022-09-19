Read full article on original website
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
wgvunews.org
RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids
Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 114-Unit Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Pilgrim Manor, a seniors housing community in Grand Rapids. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care units and 55 licensed skilled nursing beds. The community is a preferred provider for Spectrum Health System, the largest health system in Michigan.
townandtourist.com
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
grmag.com
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant
Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
New LGBTQ bar and restaurant planned for Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is planning to open on the city’s West Side. The General Wood Shop, 507 Bridge St. NW, is being launched by Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport as a place to grab a bite to eat and share a drink, and to enjoy themed events, drag shows and more.
WOOD
A luxury apartment with a focus on community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!
Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M
Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
Making the Medical Mile | How a change in Grand Rapids' skyline impacted the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Medical Mile has become as much a part of downtown Grand Rapids as Devos Place, the Van Andel Arena and Grand Valley State University. But it didn't start out that way. The Medical Mile along Michigan Street began as a vision to give Grand...
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Garabedian named Interim CEO of Adventure Credit Union
Adventure Credit Union President and CEO Ann Marie Nelson has tendered her resignation after three productive years as the organization’s leader. Under Nelson’s leadership, the credit union has made great strides with their key initiatives. Nelson is a veteran of the credit union industry with more than 30...
Detroit News
Chinese battery parts maker plans $3.6B plant, 2,000 jobs near Big Rapids
The U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese electric vehicle battery company is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, two sources familiar with the project told The Detroit News. Gotion Inc., a subsidiary of Guoxuan...
USPS hosting 3 Grand Rapids job fairs in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hoping to fill immediate openings for various positions at three locations in Grand Rapids. USPS is hosting three different job fairs at locations around the city over the next week. The postal service is hoping to hire for...
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
New airline offers $79 flights from Muskegon to Chicago
A new airline is taking off from Muskegon County Airport, offering several daily flights to Chicago.
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
