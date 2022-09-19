ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wgvunews.org

RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids

Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 114-Unit Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Pilgrim Manor, a seniors housing community in Grand Rapids. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care units and 55 licensed skilled nursing beds. The community is a preferred provider for Spectrum Health System, the largest health system in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townandtourist.com

26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Business
grmag.com

Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant

This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant

Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming

Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

A luxury apartment with a focus on community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M

Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
HOLLAND, MI
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Garabedian named Interim CEO of Adventure Credit Union

Adventure Credit Union President and CEO Ann Marie Nelson has tendered her resignation after three productive years as the organization’s leader. Under Nelson’s leadership, the credit union has made great strides with their key initiatives. Nelson is a veteran of the credit union industry with more than 30...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Chinese battery parts maker plans $3.6B plant, 2,000 jobs near Big Rapids

The U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese electric vehicle battery company is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, two sources familiar with the project told The Detroit News. Gotion Inc., a subsidiary of Guoxuan...
WOOD

Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
WWMTCw

Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
ALLEGAN, MI

