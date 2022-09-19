Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Victim in Boone County crash identified
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal crash on Monday. Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, was killed in an early-morning collision in Hebron. Freas was operating a 2006 Honda Accord. The other driver was Maria Havens, 37, of Burlington, who was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Fox 19
80,000 lbs. of animal feed spilled in Pendleton County, driver flown to hospital
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A truck crash spilled thousands of pounds of animal feed on US-27 in Pendleton County Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Country Club Drive. See map below. UC Air Care transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Boone County
HEBRON, Ky. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Boone County on Monday. It happened around 8:12 a.m. when Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to North Bend Road, just north of Gateway Boulevard for a report of a crash. Police said it appears the...
Fox 19
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
Fox 19
Ripley County man killed in weekend crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man from Ripley County was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings County. Christian Schular, 39, of Versailles, was driving westbound on County Road 650 North near County Road 575 East around 4:30 p.m. in a 2007 Pontiac G6 when another vehicle traveled into his path, according to Indiana State Police.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the two-vehicle accident occurred on Princeton Pike at Interstate 275 in Springdale around 11:00 a.m. The exit ramp at on I-275 WB at 747/Princeton Pike/Exit 42 is closed due to...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
Body cam shows moments first responders arrived at deadly West Chester fire
Two of the four children injured during a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
WLWT 5
Police close section of Harvey Avenue due to a crash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have closed a section of Harvey Avenue in Avondale due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Harvey Ave. between Glenwood Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed while police assess the situation.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
linknky.com
Ft. Mitchell crash injures motorcycle driver
A motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Sunday morning near the Dixie Highway exit on I-75. Ft. Mitchell Police reported that only the motorcycle was involved in the crash. The driver was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Further details were not available. Ft. Mitchell Police is...
WLWT 5
Hamilton Township Police close road after crash brings down wires
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Hamilton Township Police Department announced a road closure due to a crash that brought down live wires, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Zoar Road will be closed between Plumbstead Lane and Stephens Road.
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash has blocked the three left lanes on I-75 southbound in Sharonville, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:11 a.m near the I-275 interchange.
linknky.com
Florence woman charged in Covington killing, robbery
A Florence woman faces charges of murder and first degree robbery following the August slaying of a man near a Covington bridge. Latoya Dale, 31, was arrested on Thursday. Covington Police said Tuesday that investigators connected Dale to the case using video from the area where the killing happened. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Aug. 18.
