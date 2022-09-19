ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in Boone County crash identified

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal crash on Monday. Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, was killed in an early-morning collision in Hebron. Freas was operating a 2006 Honda Accord. The other driver was Maria Havens, 37, of Burlington, who was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Boone County

HEBRON, Ky. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Boone County on Monday. It happened around 8:12 a.m. when Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to North Bend Road, just north of Gateway Boulevard for a report of a crash. Police said it appears the...
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
