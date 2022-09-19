Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
hypebeast.com
Nike Officially Unveils the LeBron XX
Entering his 20th season in the Association with a new head coach and new personnel on his squad, LeBron James is locked in and ready to hunt down his fifth championship ring. And of course, with a new batch of 82 games set to be played, The King is going to have new footwear to lace up all year long, his go-to being his newest.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets New Release Date
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4. It is a classic silhouette that dropped all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with more new offerings, and in 2022 specifically, they have been able to bring the heat. In fact, fans are anticipating a new colorway called "Midnight Navy" which has received a ton of nice teasers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
sneakernews.com
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold" Release Date Revealed
Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
hotnewhiphop.com
Celtics To Suspend Ime Udoka For An Entire Year Amid Nia Long Cheating Scandal
Ime Udoka is currently the biggest story in the entire NBA right now due to his relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member. These types of relationships are against the rules, and last night, it was revealed that Udoka would face significant punishment. Meanwhile, Udoka is currently being roasted on Twitter as this news revealed how he was cheating on his long-time partner, Nia Long.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Rumored Release Date Unveiled
Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
