Los Angeles, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Lionsgate Looks To Sublet Office Space At Santa Monica Headquarters: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – September 19th, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Apartment Complex On 6th 6th Street Sells For $5.5M. * Lionsgate Looks To Sublet Office Space At Santa Monica Headquarters. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To sponsor this episode contact ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard

The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

Glendale voted last week to close the Scholl Canyon landfill. Votes this week could advance a plan to build a power plant at the site, despite wide opposition

The five-member Glendale City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to close the Scholl Canyon landfill as soon as it reaches capacity, estimated to occur in December 2025. That closure date was the earliest of four options under consideration. The vote to close the dump is a victory for local organizations...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
theeastsiderla.com

103-year-old Eagle Rock gas station nominated as a historic monument

Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark. The Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station -- only 14 feet square -- is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard. Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. The owners have filed a demolition permit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mocoshow.com

California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA

