Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse
The property sold for nearly $51 million earlier this year. Now, the city's Planning Commission is slated to consider the redevelopment proposal during its Oct. 6 meeting. The post North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Mirror
Lionsgate Looks To Sublet Office Space At Santa Monica Headquarters: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – September 19th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Apartment Complex On 6th 6th Street Sells For $5.5M. * Lionsgate Looks To Sublet Office Space At Santa Monica Headquarters. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To sponsor this episode contact ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard
The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
beckersspine.com
Dr. Alexandre Rasouli becomes 1st surgeon on West Coast to implant Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo
Alexandre Rasouli, MD, a surgeon at Rasouli Spine in Beverly Hills, Calif., has performed the first successful implantation of Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo cervical total disc replacement product on the West Coast. The Prodisc C Vivo received FDA approval for one-level indications in July. The Prodisc C Vivo has...
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
boulevardsentinel.com
Glendale voted last week to close the Scholl Canyon landfill. Votes this week could advance a plan to build a power plant at the site, despite wide opposition
The five-member Glendale City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to close the Scholl Canyon landfill as soon as it reaches capacity, estimated to occur in December 2025. That closure date was the earliest of four options under consideration. The vote to close the dump is a victory for local organizations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
theeastsiderla.com
103-year-old Eagle Rock gas station nominated as a historic monument
Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark. The Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station -- only 14 feet square -- is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard. Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. The owners have filed a demolition permit.
Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building
A $16.7 million renovation and preservation project is now underway in the historic building, which will restore, preserve and modernize the facility. The post Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3 Los Angeles eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Discovering Community At Black Market Flea, LA Mayor And Sheriff Debates, Santa Monica’s Racist Past
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, September...
KTLA.com
Beverly Hills police announce multiple arrests in March smash-and-grab robbery of jewelry store
Three more people have been arrested in the mid-day smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in March. On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced they had taken into custody two suspected thieves in Long Beach, while another suspect was arrested overnight in Barstow. Wednesday morning, the BHPD...
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood budget shows only $400,000 in revenue from ticket sales at sports, entertainment venues
The Inglewood City Manager’s office presented the council with the upcoming FY 2022-2023 budget which details a nearly $6 million surplus due to funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded by the federal government. The City patted itself on the back for “increasing revenue over expenditures”...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
Comments / 1