• Filing taxes for a business you own may require you to report your business income on your individual income tax return. Get every dollar you deserve with unlimited tax advice from experts who know self-employment taxes inside and out. Whether you’re a freelancer, independent contractor, small business owner, or have multiple streams of income, TurboTax Self-Employed can help you uncover the industry-specific deductions you qualify for. Plus, you can get up to an additional $20 off when you file with TurboTax Self-Employed.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO