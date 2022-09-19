Read full article on original website
Trial could be delayed in McHenry Street murder case
Trial could be continued once again in the murder case against Robert Torian, following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Torian is represented by defense attorney Jason Byrd, who asked Judge Andrew Self for trial to be delayed to give the defense more time to get specific evidence from electronic files, as they have finally located a vendor that can preform the action. He believes it’s important to the case to have all evidence examined before trial, which is set for the end of October.
Murder charge to be amended, trial date set in Oak Grove fatal shooting case
Charges are set to be amended and a trial date has been set in the case against Tyron Holt, who is charged in connection with the May fatal shooting death of Gailon Toler in Oak Grove. Holt appeared alongside public defender Rick Sanborn, who requested a bond reduction for his...
Sharpe Street murder case continued for attorneys to go over evidence
All of the evidence has been turned over to the attorneys of the suspects in the October 26 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville. Olivia Adams represents 23-year old Dekorian Daniel and agreed with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling that...
Two arrested for Clarksville robbery, stabbing
Clarksville police have made two arrests in connection with a robbery and stabbing from over the weekend. Investigation led to the arrests of 34-year-old Michael Lorenzo Minor and 34-year-old David Ray Dillon of Clarksville for especially aggravated robbery, with a news release saying both have a violent criminal history. Police...
South Elm Street shooting suspect released on ankle monitor as lawyers work towards resolution
One of the suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was released on an ankle monitor following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Michael Croney appeared before Judge John Atkins with the plan to accept a plea deal, but...
Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell
A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
Protest held questioning circumstances of assistant commonwealth’s attorney firing
A group of Christian County citizens gathered at the Christian County Justice Center Wednesday morning seeking clarification about the recent firing of now former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Bolen. Around 50 people held signs and demanded answers in the incident, specifically from Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling, with Cary Sharber...
POLICE: “Edged weapon” used to seriously injure man
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case. Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing. Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say […]
Police investigate shooting and crash on Peachers Mill Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There was a shooting and a crash on Peachers Mill Road Tuesday night, but no one appears to have been injured. At about 6:35 p.m., the incident happened between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road. Members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County CrimeWatch Facebook group reported...
‘Brutal, vicious’: Clarksville community on alert after clerk stabbed at family business
Two minutes is all it took for a man to storm a Clarksville family-owned smoke shop, brutally stab the employee and make off with cash. That's what family members left cleaning up the aftermath Monday at Rony’s Smoke Shop told News 2.
Multiple houses struck by gunfire in Evansville
Evansville police were on the scene of a shots fired call in the 1100 block Corregidor Circle Tuesday evening. Dispatch confirms the first call came in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors on scene tell 44News they heard multiple shots. We know at least two houses were hit. We are...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant
A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson
Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
Bowling Green Man Faces Rape Charges
A Bowling Green man is facing rape charges following an investigation. Marlon Jackson, 50, was charged with third-degree rape and unlawful transaction with a minor. The arrest comes after a 16-year-old female juvenile was interviewed by the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in July. She told interviewers she had...
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail
A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
Man with 34 prior arrests charged in Evansville for stealing shopping cart full of meat, police say
An Evansville man with more than 30 previous arrests was arrested again after trying to take a shopping cart filled with several hundred dollars worth of meat from a local grocery store, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the west side Aldi store sometime...
Girlfriend talks about night of Ravenswood murder
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a suspect in a murder from last August is now in custody. 34-year-old Brandon Artis was arrested recently on drug charges, and now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 27-year-old Trey McGillicuddy. Weeks after the murder, McGillicuddy’s girlfriend, Sessily Bruner, has closure and says their […]
Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident
Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
