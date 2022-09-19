Trial could be continued once again in the murder case against Robert Torian, following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Torian is represented by defense attorney Jason Byrd, who asked Judge Andrew Self for trial to be delayed to give the defense more time to get specific evidence from electronic files, as they have finally located a vendor that can preform the action. He believes it’s important to the case to have all evidence examined before trial, which is set for the end of October.

