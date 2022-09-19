Read full article on original website
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have An Unexpected Ally In The Royal Family
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrust royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the warm(?) embrace of his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK when Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision, and, following her passing, they've opted to stay put and honor her memory (via E! News).
Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language
Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend. Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped...
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
Special meaning behind Meghan Markle’s dress for the Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle paid tribute to Her Majesty in not one, but two different ways, through the outfit she wore to the monarch’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, attended the Queen’s funeral with her husband Prince Harry on Monday, 19 September. The mother-of-two arrived at the service, which...
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion
The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral
Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Harry and Meghan Sat Alongside King Charles III at Queen's Funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated in one of the most prominent positions during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday after the couple found themselves sitting far away from senior members of the royal family just three months ago during the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. After processing from...
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
'Main Character' Choirboy Goes Viral at Queen's Funeral
"The little ginger kid in the choir looks like he's singing from the depths of his soul," wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted he "is the MVP."
Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences
Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
