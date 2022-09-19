ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
I Already Paid My Student Loans -- Can I Get My Money Back?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ever since President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How

More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
Credit Card Rewards Are Helping Me Get Rich. Here's How

I'm putting my rewards to good use -- and you could too. I have a credit card that pays me cash back, and I deposit that cash back into an investment account. I'm adding hundreds of dollars every month to that account, and using it to invest in ETFs. That...
Social Security Benefits Could Increase More Than $1,600 in 2023

Social Security benefits for 2023 won't be announced for a few more weeks but, according to numerous analysts, they could see their biggest increase in four decades. This year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
