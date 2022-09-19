ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Ohio City, OH
WDTN

Brisket Chili from Company 7 BBQ

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Patrick from Company 7 BBQ joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen. He shares their irresistible recipe for chili, perfect for the Fall season.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot

Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
MONROE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Asgca#Community Golf Club#Community Golf Course#Community Gc
dayton.com

VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?

First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
northeastoregonnow.com

Illegal Hunting Guides Forfeit Mules After Multi-State Investigation

Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multi-state investigation. The case activated a new Turn In Poachers (TIP) reward program directed by the Oregon Outfitter Guide Association (OOGA), according to law enforcement. David H Ravia, 69, from...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
WHIO Dayton

Dayton RTA making changes to one of its bus routes

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will implement the next phase of its transit system redesign by making changes to one of its bus routes, according to a news release. The changes will be to Route 14. Starting October 16, Route 14 will no longer run...
DAYTON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today

DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy