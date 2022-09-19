Read full article on original website
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Brisket Chili from Company 7 BBQ
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Patrick from Company 7 BBQ joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen. He shares their irresistible recipe for chili, perfect for the Fall season.
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
Miami University’s $15M business incubator a ‘big deal’ for county, leaders say
Miami University officials led local city and area business executives on a recent tour of the school’s coming $15 million business incubator designed to help grow various industries.
Illegal Hunting Guides Forfeit Mules After Multi-State Investigation
Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multi-state investigation. The case activated a new Turn In Poachers (TIP) reward program directed by the Oregon Outfitter Guide Association (OOGA), according to law enforcement. David H Ravia, 69, from...
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
Saving Money at the Grocery Store with River Valley Credit Union
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Eric Gagliano from River Valley Credit Union joins us to talk more about saving money at the grocery store! He offers a multitude of options for keeping your finances in check.
Dayton RTA making changes to one of its bus routes
DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will implement the next phase of its transit system redesign by making changes to one of its bus routes, according to a news release. The changes will be to Route 14. Starting October 16, Route 14 will no longer run...
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
Fall season coming in cool: Preparing your home for colder temperatures
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Soak up the last hours of summer. Fall is officially here on Thursday, and it is time to think about preparing your home and yard for the autumn and winter months. Miami Valley residents are getting a little treat with 90-degree weather on Wednesday, but...
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
