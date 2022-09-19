Ohio Libraries Observing Banned Books Week as Political Groups Pressure School and Library Boards

In the course of his campaign for Ohio’s ninth congressional district, Republican J.R. Majewski has described himself, among other things, as a nuclear power industry “executive” and a former “combat veteran” who fought in Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11, where he endured such treacherous conditions that he didn’t shower for 40 days. But an investigation by the Associated Press has found that story to be wildly exaggerated. Military records show that the closest Majewski got to Afghanistan was the U.S. ally nation of Qatar, where he loaded planes for six months. A since-deleted resume and inquiries to his former employers also debunked his claims of being an “executive” and a “senior consultant” in the power industry. Majewski, a former MAGA-themed hip-hop artist who once painted a Trump mural on his front lawn, did not answer the AP’s questions about the apparent lies. Read it at Associated Press

