Greater Milwaukee Today
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
Greater Milwaukee Today
After a stumble, Wolverines back on top
WAUKESHA — To make it back to the top, Waukesha West’s boys soccer team first had to hit the reset button. The Wolverines were arguably coming off their most successful season ever, in which they won the Classic 8 Conference and reached the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox Bros. buys 10th Piggly Wiggly
BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store. It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
milwaukeemag.com
A Glimpse Inside the School on Milwaukee’s Jones Island
When the bell rang to start the school year in Milwaukee many Septembers ago, one institution stood out from the rest: the public school on Jones Island. Established in 1896, it served a community of commercial fishing families who had been setting their nets in Lake Michigan since the early 1870s. Most were from the Baltic seacoast of Europe, particularly the Kaszuby region of northern Poland. The Kaszubs and their neighbors supplied the city with an abundance of trout, whitefish, herring, perch and sturgeon – more than 2 million pounds in a good year.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
pleasantviewrealty.com
2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza;' made by Palermo's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Buckle up your taste buds, there's a new frozen pizza making a splash – and it's made in Milwaukee. It is called the Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza – and it is the creation of Palermo's Pizza. "They can bring a piece of the show into...
discoverhometown.com
Alex Prunty wins Slinger super late model feature, Braun wins Elite Eight late model championship
Slinger, Wis., Sept. 18—Alex Prunty used a late charge to take the lead from Steve Apel with six laps to go and drove to his first Elite Eight Super Late Model Series feature victory of the season in the Carl Wegner Memorial 100 Sunday afternoon at the Slinger Speedway while R.J. Braun edged Jacob Nottestad to win the 2022 championship.
Wisconsin’s Largest Pumpkin Farm Is Ready to Delight Your Entire Family
I may be wrong here, but I think a lot of people's favorite thing about the Fall season is the experiences that come with it. Sure, the changing leaf colors are a wonderful sight to behold but come on, you can't beat a great day spent at a pumpkin or apple farm soaking up all the fun and fall treats!
CBS 58
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pirates rounding into form
PEWAUKEE — Right from the start Tuesday night, everything was clicking for the No. 5-ranked Pewaukee girls volleyball team. Was it ever. Hosting longtime Woodland Conference rival New Berlin Eisenhower in a crucial league match, the Pirates won a very close first set 25-23 before winning the final two sets in impressive style, winning by dominating scores of 25-15 and 25-12.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger takes thriller over Hartford
SLINGER — In the end, the low-level fog just enhanced the already full throttle back-and-forth atmosphere of Slinger’s 3-1 North Shore Conference boys’ soccer victory over archrival Hartford Tuesday night. “Definitely, it really made the game look cool,” said Owls’ junior Ian Wiese, who had a goal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
