ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
SAUKVILLE, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

After a stumble, Wolverines back on top

WAUKESHA — To make it back to the top, Waukesha West’s boys soccer team first had to hit the reset button. The Wolverines were arguably coming off their most successful season ever, in which they won the Classic 8 Conference and reached the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Oconomowoc, WI
Oconomowoc, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Menomonee Falls, WI
Sports
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fox Bros. buys 10th Piggly Wiggly

BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store. It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
BEAVER DAM, WI
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Glimpse Inside the School on Milwaukee’s Jones Island

When the bell rang to start the school year in Milwaukee many Septembers ago, one institution stood out from the rest: the public school on Jones Island. Established in 1896, it served a community of commercial fishing families who had been setting their nets in Lake Michigan since the early 1870s. Most were from the Baltic seacoast of Europe, particularly the Kaszuby region of northern Poland. The Kaszubs and their neighbors supplied the city with an abundance of trout, whitefish, herring, perch and sturgeon – more than 2 million pounds in a good year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
pleasantviewrealty.com

2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Charger Challenge#Arrowhead
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joel S. Hackert, 65

Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pirates rounding into form

PEWAUKEE — Right from the start Tuesday night, everything was clicking for the No. 5-ranked Pewaukee girls volleyball team. Was it ever. Hosting longtime Woodland Conference rival New Berlin Eisenhower in a crucial league match, the Pirates won a very close first set 25-23 before winning the final two sets in impressive style, winning by dominating scores of 25-15 and 25-12.
PEWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals

MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger takes thriller over Hartford

SLINGER — In the end, the low-level fog just enhanced the already full throttle back-and-forth atmosphere of Slinger’s 3-1 North Shore Conference boys’ soccer victory over archrival Hartford Tuesday night. “Definitely, it really made the game look cool,” said Owls’ junior Ian Wiese, who had a goal...
SLINGER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy