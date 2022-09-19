Read full article on original website
Related
The global economy will be even tougher in 2023 unless central banks can get inflation under control, IMF chief says
This year's global economic outlook was "gloomy," but it'll get worse in 2023 unless inflation gets under control. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the world's economy would still be recovering from shock after shock next year. Central banks will have no choice but to raise rates, as inflation is the...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
“We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."
Comments / 0