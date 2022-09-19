Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Jennifer Hudson Takes Over The Daytime Talk Show Couch
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson is enjoying her new gig as a daytime talk show host. Hudson’s new show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered last week here on WCCB Charlotte. The response has been good. Some are even dubbing her the new queen of daytime.
wccbcharlotte.com
“Michael Myers” And “Ghostface” Spotted In Waxhaw
WAXHAW, N.C. – Spooky season is here. Two scary characters were spotted in Waxhaw over the weekend. Jennifer Matthews took pictures of the two people, dressed as Michael Myers and Ghostface from the Scream series. She spotted them around 4PM on Saturday. She says, “When I first saw them, I was a little uneasy due to so much going on in the world today, but after I saw they had no weapons and was making it a thing of having fun, I was OK with it.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte Announces Permanent Closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte announced Monday that it will be permanently closing following the run of its current show Evil Dead the Musical. The show runs through October. To read the statement in full , click here. Theatre officials say, the continuing effects of COVID-19,...
WCNC
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! comes to Charlotte
Ovens Auditorium is hosting the traveling Wheel of Fortune LIVE! show on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Actors sad to see one of Charlotte’s oldest theatre companies closing
In good times, the Actor's Theatre of Charlotte has been known for taking risks. Examples include the production of a show whose full name cannot be said on television or in a family-friendly web story.
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Steve!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Steve. Steve is 10 years old and 45 pounds. He has plenty of energy and is a very well-rounded dog. If you are interested in adopting this puppy or any...
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar
CHARLOTTE, NC — Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar stopped by Rising for Tasty Tuesday to show off it’s international treats. You can also find them on Instagram, for a sweet treat.
WBTV
Actor Malik Yoba takes honorary degree from Livingstone College seriously
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: In May of this year, “Empire” actor and director and serial entrepreneur Dr. Malik Yoba was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Livingstone College for his work in real estate development, education and community capacity building. During the ceremony,...
RELATED PEOPLE
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
WBTV
Six years later: Charlotte remembers Keith Lamont Scott death, days of protests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Six years ago, Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed in Charlotte by then-CMPD officer Brentley Vinson. His death set off days of protests and riots. We talked with community leaders about the day and what has changed in Charlotte. Previous Coverage: Former CMPD detective reflects...
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: American Cancer Society’s Taste Of Hope Charlotte Gala
CHARLOTTE, NC — If you are a foodie or simply want to help in the fight against cancer, don’t miss the American Cancer Society’s Taste of Hope Charlotte gala this Saturday. It’s an evening filled with delicious foods from award-winning celebrity chefs like David Burke, chances to bid on amazing trips and spa packages, live music, and shared stories of survivorship – all to raise funds for cancer research. WCCB’s Trish Williford will be the emcee for the evening.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
The Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns October 1 & 2
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (News Release) – The popular Carolina Renaissance Festival, a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and feast, returns for 8 consecutive weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays, October 1 through November 20. Each Festival day is filled with an abundance of attractions. The...
What you need to know about the large consignment sale in Mooresville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They say necessity is the mother of invention, and one Charlotte-area mom's creative way to earn money after losing her corporate job has turned into one of the most significant consignment sales in the Southeast. The Green Jeans Consignment Sale is run by moms for moms,...
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
WBTV
School threats update and community action
During a concert taking place at the Spectrum Center, officials were doing a routine check of the facility and a dog alerted to a trash can, sparking the investigation. Six years later: Charlotte remembers Keith Lamont Scott death, days of protests. Updated: 6 hours ago. We talked with community leaders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Do The New Scarowinds Safety Rules Make You Feel Safer?
CHAROTTE, N.C. – Carowinds has new rules for kids and teenagers going to the park’s Halloween attraction. Carowinds says starting immediately, anyone under 17 will not be allowed in the park without a chaperone during Scarowinds events. Chaperones must be at least 21, and will be asked for a photo ID when they enter the park. Chaperones must stay with their group the whole time and be available by phone. Anyone found underage inside the park without a chaperone will be asked to leave.
Single dad says he's paying over $3,000 a month to stay in a hotel due to a lack of affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The affordable housing crisis in Charlotte growing more and more urgent for families still struggling to make ends meet. Christopher Gause, a single father to four children, said he is desperate to find a stable and cost-effective place to call home. After the family's apartment home...
kiss951.com
Grab A Slice From These Charlotte Pizza Restaurants For National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Who has the best pizza in Charlotte? Pizza will always be my favorite food. Sushi is a close second, but a giant slice of pepperoni can just really hit the spot. I am a fan of baking my own pizza. Instead of using frozen pie crust or pizza crust to bake with, I use Naan flatbreads. They are the perfect size for one serving and I’ve never felt extremely full after eating four slices. I’ve taken homemade pizzas in a few different directions. No matter what kind of pizza I’m baking, I always use extra virgin olive oil as my base. Here’s how I make my pepperoni pizzas.
businesstodaync.com
Breakfast franchise will take former Matt’s Chicago Dog space in Cornelius
Sept. 20. Eggs Up Grill will open early next year in Turnberry Place at One Norman and West Catawba. Husband-and-wife team Chris and Sofia Mendoza and business partner Alfonso Segura say the 2,500 square foot restaurant will occupy the old Matt’s Chicago Dog space. They will have indoor seating...
Comments / 0