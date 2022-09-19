ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Jennifer Hudson Takes Over The Daytime Talk Show Couch

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson is enjoying her new gig as a daytime talk show host. Hudson’s new show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered last week here on WCCB Charlotte. The response has been good. Some are even dubbing her the new queen of daytime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Michael Myers” And “Ghostface” Spotted In Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. – Spooky season is here. Two scary characters were spotted in Waxhaw over the weekend. Jennifer Matthews took pictures of the two people, dressed as Michael Myers and Ghostface from the Scream series. She spotted them around 4PM on Saturday. She says, “When I first saw them, I was a little uneasy due to so much going on in the world today, but after I saw they had no weapons and was making it a thing of having fun, I was OK with it.”
WAXHAW, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte Announces Permanent Closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte announced Monday that it will be permanently closing following the run of its current show Evil Dead the Musical. The show runs through October. To read the statement in full , click here. Theatre officials say, the continuing effects of COVID-19,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Steve!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Steve. Steve is 10 years old and 45 pounds. He has plenty of energy and is a very well-rounded dog. If you are interested in adopting this puppy or any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar

CHARLOTTE, NC — Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar stopped by Rising for Tasty Tuesday to show off it’s international treats. You can also find them on Instagram, for a sweet treat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Actor Malik Yoba takes honorary degree from Livingstone College seriously

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: In May of this year, “Empire” actor and director and serial entrepreneur Dr. Malik Yoba was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Livingstone College for his work in real estate development, education and community capacity building. During the ceremony,...
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karamo Brown
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Carolina Insight: American Cancer Society’s Taste Of Hope Charlotte Gala

CHARLOTTE, NC — If you are a foodie or simply want to help in the fight against cancer, don’t miss the American Cancer Society’s Taste of Hope Charlotte gala this Saturday. It’s an evening filled with delicious foods from award-winning celebrity chefs like David Burke, chances to bid on amazing trips and spa packages, live music, and shared stories of survivorship – all to raise funds for cancer research. WCCB’s Trish Williford will be the emcee for the evening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT

Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Mtv#The Real World
wccbcharlotte.com

The Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns October 1 & 2

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (News Release) – The popular Carolina Renaissance Festival, a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and feast, returns for 8 consecutive weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays, October 1 through November 20. Each Festival day is filled with an abundance of attractions. The...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

School threats update and community action

During a concert taking place at the Spectrum Center, officials were doing a routine check of the facility and a dog alerted to a trash can, sparking the investigation. Six years later: Charlotte remembers Keith Lamont Scott death, days of protests. Updated: 6 hours ago. We talked with community leaders...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
wccbcharlotte.com

Do The New Scarowinds Safety Rules Make You Feel Safer?

CHAROTTE, N.C. – Carowinds has new rules for kids and teenagers going to the park’s Halloween attraction. Carowinds says starting immediately, anyone under 17 will not be allowed in the park without a chaperone during Scarowinds events. Chaperones must be at least 21, and will be asked for a photo ID when they enter the park. Chaperones must stay with their group the whole time and be available by phone. Anyone found underage inside the park without a chaperone will be asked to leave.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Grab A Slice From These Charlotte Pizza Restaurants For National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Who has the best pizza in Charlotte? Pizza will always be my favorite food. Sushi is a close second, but a giant slice of pepperoni can just really hit the spot. I am a fan of baking my own pizza. Instead of using frozen pie crust or pizza crust to bake with, I use Naan flatbreads. They are the perfect size for one serving and I’ve never felt extremely full after eating four slices. I’ve taken homemade pizzas in a few different directions. No matter what kind of pizza I’m baking, I always use extra virgin olive oil as my base. Here’s how I make my pepperoni pizzas.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy