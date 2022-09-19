ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Phys.org

Why should we trust science? Because it doesn't trust itself

Many of us accept science is a reliable guide to what we ought to believe—but not all of us do. Mistrust of science has led to skepticism around several important issues, from climate change denial to vaccine hesitancy during the COVID pandemic. And while most of us may be inclined to dismiss such skepticism as unwarranted, it does raise the question: why ought we to trust science?
Terry Mansfield

Race Relations in America (Opinion)

Race relations in America are a subject of worldwide interest and concern due to the country's history of slavery, racial violence, and discrimination. Reverend Al Sharpton speaking at the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks in August 2020.By Parker Miller from Washington, DC - DSC_0008, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia.
The Atlantic

Think Twice About Working for a ‘Climate Villain’

A few years ago, I attended a federal court hearing about the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline passed near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and beneath a lake that is sacred to local bands of Lakota and Dakota people, and a protest camp had sprung up to block its construction.
Essence

The Ultimate Cost Of Free Labor: A Quick Reminder That Black Women's Pay Inequity Of Today Stemmed From Slavery

As we observe Black Women's Equal Pay Day (Sept 21) it's important to trace the roots of the pervasive racial-gender wealth gap. We all know the deal by now. Black women are paid significantly less than their white male and white female counterparts. So much so, every year we highlight the pay inequity issue on Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which was started by the National Committee on Pay Equity in 1996. The revolving date denotes when in the year women must work to match white men’s earnings the prior year.
Phys.org

Distantly related viruses share self-assembly mechanism

How do the hundreds of individual pieces that make up viruses assemble into shapes capable of spreading disease from cell to cell?. Solving the mystery of self-assembly can pave the way for engineering advancements like molecules or robots that put themselves together. It could also contribute to more efficient packaging, automated delivery and targeted design of medicine in our fight against viruses that cause colds, diarrhea, liver cancer and polio.
Phys.org

African ubuntu can deepen how research is done

Many academic studies have been centered on Western theories and methodologies for a long time. This approach to research is broadly defined as "universalist." It assumes that "one-size-fits-all" and set norms can be applied across cultures. For example, Western ideas about identity revolve around the individual. That shapes how research is conducted: it focuses mainly on the individual and emphasizes analysis at the individual level. Using Western approaches in non-Western contexts misses out on contextual issues such as power relations between an individual and their community.
MedicalXpress

Moral values explain differences in COVID-19 vaccination rates across US counties

Even though COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and widely available in the United States, many Americans are still hesitant to get vaccinated. Indeed, there are stark disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates across the United States: In some counties, almost all residents are vaccinated while, in other counties, only a minority of residents are vaccinated. A new study from USC researchers sheds light on the beliefs that underlie these consequential disparities in vaccination rates.
