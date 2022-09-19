Read full article on original website
Local resident runs into problems with solar panels
MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off. "Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but...
Knowledge is key to safety for early-morning runners
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a time when nobody but crickets are up and moving. “Sometimes, I have to wake up at 2:30 and come and run at that time,” Yuriana Rodriguez said. “If it’s a 20-mile run. I wake up early and put in the work.”
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
Project replacing Cotton Flat Bridge on I-20 to begin week of Sept. 26
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Drivers on Interstate 20 in Midland County will see a traffic change starting the week of Sept. 26. TxDOT says work will begin to replace the Cotton Flat Road bridge. A project to tear down the existing bridge and replace it with an I-20 bridge that goes over Cotton Flat Road is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 26.
Ask Midland Odessa! I Want Our Wedding In My Hometown… Husband Wants It In A Random Town!
Buzz Question - So me and my fiancé are in the planning stages of our wedding. And the biggest issue from the get go is WHERE TO HAVE IT! I want it in my hometown where my family is and he wants it in his hometown. We have NOT been able to decide where to have it so he throws out that we NEED to have it somewhere NEUTRAL like right between both cities. I am NOT up for that. I don't want my wedding is some random TOWN I could care less about. Any suggestions? I think it should be in the BRIDES hometown, right?
Ector County holding free bulky item drop off event
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be hosting a free bulky item drop off event on Sept. 24. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at 16261 South US Highway 385. The county hopes this drop off event will help eliminate illegal...
Texas Is Home To 'The Best City To Buy A House Today'
This is the very best city for homebuyers right now.
MISD board approves of grade expansion for IDEA Travis
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donate over 30,000 jars towards peanut butter drive. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donate over 30,000 jars towards peanut butter drive. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Midland High School volleyball...
Midland Animal Services hosting job fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland Animal Services is looking for people to fill multiple positions. '. They will be hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, and then another from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. The...
Some Odessa residents experiencing low water pressure due to repairs
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa residents might be experiencing low water pressure Wednesday morning. According to the City of Odessa Facebook page. Crews are repairing a water valve in the area of Cambridge and Beechwood Streets. At the same time there is a water main break near Alleghany and Golder.
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant
We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
Crane resident celebrates her 100th birthday this weekend
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) -A Crane resident is days away from turning 100-years-old, but she isn’t the first in her family to reach this milestone. Sammy Bell Lane is accompanied in her home in Crane by her children. She raised her kids in Crane and now it’s their turn to take care of her.
More flies and mosquitoes appearing in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — While recent rains have been welcome in Midland, they have brought some unwanted guests to homeowners. The numbers of flies and mosquitoes in different areas have varied. Some say they’ve only seen a few, while others deal with a dozen at a time. Michael Nickell...
Be Excellent: Penny Prophitt
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Since 2010, Penny Prophitt has called Hope House Odessa her home away from home. “This is my happy place, there is where I want to be,” Prophitt explains. West Texas Gifts of Hope uses Hope House as a place where cancer patients and their families...
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
Local nonprofit doing their part to end homelessness
MIDLAND, Texas — 227. That’s how many people experienced homelessness in Midland in 2020. Of those, about 65 are chronically homeless, or people who've been homeless for at least one year. The average life expectancy of the chronically homeless is 55 years old; that's over 17 years shorter...
MISD Board selects Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s board selected Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district at last night’s monthly board meeting. Spencer has been MISD’s Chief of Administrative Services since 2020, but will now take on the duties of superintendent until the board makes their final decision later this year.
