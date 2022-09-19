ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winning Stands Over Big Three Retirement for Penguins' Sidney Crosby

By Nicholas Brlansky
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDONl_0i1RwEMo00

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tells '32 Thoughts' that winning another Stanley Cup remains his main goal.

Very few players in the history of the NHL have won as much as Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. There aren't many things that Crosby hasn't accomplished in the first 17 years of his career. While some in his position may get complacent, Crosby continues to strive for more heading into the back end of his career.

Crosby represented the Penguins at the annual NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas. The 35-year-old was welcomed to the tour by an old friend, former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who was up to his usual shenanigans in Vegas.

Crosby made a guest appearance on "32 Thoughts" with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek and was asked about the potential of retiring with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in Pittsburgh.

"That's something we'd love to do," Crosby said. "I think something higher up on the list is winning together again. That's our motivation."

A fourth Stanley Cup would mean many things for Crosby and his Penguins counterparts. It would put them in a league of their own amongst the top-tier cores of the Salary Cap era, pushing them ahead of the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews Chicago Blackhawks and doubling up the Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning.

Historically, another Stanley Cup would mean this era of Penguins would have twice as many Cup victories as the powerhouse Penguins teams of the early '90s and tie them with the Wayne Gretzky led Edmonton Oilers of the 80s.

When the Stanley Cup is awarded in 2023, the Penguins will be six years removed from their last championship. One year shy of the time it took between the 2009 and 2016 Cup championships.

In 2021-22, the trio of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang proved they were still every bit of the top-tier talents that they have been throughout their careers. Crosby and Malkin each registered over a point per game, and Letang logged a career season at 34 years old. The only question becomes, will they have enough to get this team back to the top?

While the pursuit for a fourth Stanley Cup is at the top of Crosby's list, he does have two other potential accolades to chase in the latter stages of his career, the Penguin's all-time points record and a top five spot in all-time points.

Sidney Crosby will go down as one of the greatest winners in hockey history, but he continues to look for more as his career enters its final stages.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects

Valtteri Puustinen Built to Impress This Season With Penguins

Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Misses Opening Day of Rookie Camp

Fantasy Experts Go Too Low on Penguins, Tristan Jarry Predictions

Penguins' Jake Guentzel Projected To Be Even Better This Season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal

Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL
thecomeback.com

Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day

The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
NHL
NHL

Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour

Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
NHL

Tanev continues to see ghosts in yearly headshot

Kraken forward updates his viral headshot during Media Day. Brandon Tanev is ready for spooky season…again. The Seattle Kraken forward continued the tradition of his viral wide-eyed headshot with an updated version during Media Day on Wednesday. Back in 2021, Tanev's headshot as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
NHL

Avalanche Signs MacKinnon to Eight-Year Extension

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year contract extension starting in 2023-24 (runs through 2030-31). He has one year left on his current deal signed on July 8, 2016. The first overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, MacKinnon...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension

The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Jeff Marek
Yardbarker

Penguins Release Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins released their training camp schedule to the public. After a few months to shake off the defeat against the New York Rangers, the Penguins are back to work. The entire team is back in Pittsburgh, and the first chance to see the 2022-2023 Penguins roster is now upon us. All non-game day practices and scrimmages are free and open to the general public, so get down to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center to enjoy some free hockey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 22 at TRIA Rink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild's training camp roster consists of 58 players, including...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
980
Followers
405
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy