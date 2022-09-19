ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Man Struck Twice on Todd Road Dies; Witnesses Sought

Police in Santa Rosa are asking for witnesses to a deadly crash. A man was hit by two vehicles yesterday morning. The California Highway Patrol says early investigation determined that the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an east-bound dump truck on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. A truck traveling the opposite way did the same thing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
Santa Rosa Police Break Up Another Sideshow Over Weekend

Santa Rosa police made four arrests and towed 6 vehicles while breaking up a sideshow on West Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Last Friday, police received information of a possible sideshow to occur in the area that night. They first noticed a large amount of people and cars in the area but no sideshow activity initially. A couple hours later, a beer bottle was thrown at an officer in a patrol car on West Avenue with the bottle smashing on the hood of the car. The sergeant continued to drive away from the intersection and several vehicles entered the intersection and began sideshow activity. Cars then pulled into the intersection and began a sideshow with over 200 pedestrians. Police received support from neighboring agencies and managed to conduct 54 traffic stops, 18 citations, 4 arrests, and 6 tows. As officers made these stops, the crowd would often throw rocks and bottles at the officers and their patrol cars.
crimevoice.com

Two adults, two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Rosa

Above: Weapons seized during investigation | Santa Rosa PD. “On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at approximately 12:25am., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Decker St. for a report of three individuals associated with a blue Dodge truck, possibly “tagging” the barn at De Turk Round Barn Park. The subjects were reported to be wearing bandanas on their faces and black gloves. Upon arrival, officers located the truck leaving the area with no headlights on. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle as it drove out of the area.
Rain Hammers North Bay; Santa Rosa Passes Average Rainfall for September

Santa Rosa surpassed its average rainfall total for the month of September in one day. A rain gauge downtown measured nearly half an inch of rain by four o’clock Sunday afternoon. For the past two decades, the average for September is 15-hundredths of an inch. Less than two weeks ago, Santa Rosa broke its all-time heat record, reaching 115-degrees. More rain is expected today and tomorrow.
Anonymous Letter Cited for Seizing Santa Rosa Councilman’s Cell Phones

An anonymous letter is being pointed to as the reasoning behind seizing cell phones owned by Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez. Related to the fatal shooting at the Whiskey Tip bar last September, police say they received the letter about a month latter. It claimed that Alvarez may have had something to do with the shooting saying the victim broke into his cannabis dispensary. Police had already arrested two suspects within days of the shooting and have stated that they have had prior disputes with the victim, Kenneth McDaniel. It’s unclear whether Alvarez was considered a suspect before the letter appeared but he has since been ruled out. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that the actions against him by the police are a “vendetta.”
Teen Arrested for Stabbing in Sebastopol

A 31-year-old stabbing victim was found lying in the street in Sebastopol on Friday night. Police responded to Nelson Way and Bodega Avenue after several people called 911 about 10:27 p.m. to report the stabbing. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to juvenile hall. The victim suffered stab wounds to his upper body that were not life threatening; he was taken to the hospital. No motive for the attack has been released.
