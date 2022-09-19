Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Man Struck Twice on Todd Road Dies; Witnesses Sought
Police in Santa Rosa are asking for witnesses to a deadly crash. A man was hit by two vehicles yesterday morning. The California Highway Patrol says early investigation determined that the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an east-bound dump truck on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. A truck traveling the opposite way did the same thing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.
L.A. Weekly
James Charles Gordon Fatally Struck in E-Bike Accident near Gate 6 Road [Mill Valley, CA]
Pedestrian Killed in Electric Bicycle Collision on Mill Valley-Sausalito Pathway. Police responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m., on the Mill Valley-Sausalito Pathway on August 31st. According to reports, the rider of an electric bicycle struck Gordon as he was walking in the area. Upon impact, Gordon fell to the...
1 of 3 kids critically injured in Antioch crash to be removed from life support
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
ksro.com
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Rosa (Santa Rosa, CA)
According to the Santa Rosa Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Santa Rosa on Monday. The crash happened in the area of Todd Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing truck in North Bay
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday for stealing and crashing a truck, then fleeing the scene. Just before 1 a.m., police said they received reports of a Chevrolet truck that crashed into a fence at Caulfield Lane at Park Lane. When officers arrived, nobody...
L.A. Weekly
Louie F. Jackson III Arrested, Officer Airlifted after DUI Crash on Interstate 80 [Solano County, CA]
Louie F. Jackson III Arrested, 2 Officers Injured in DUI Collision near American Canyon Road. The incident occurred on September 11th, at around 2:00 a.m., on the westbound lanes of the freeway, just east of American Canyon Road. According to reports, the officers were conducting an enforcement stop when the...
kymkemp.com
SoHum Robbery Leads to Three County Chase Ending in a Crash and a Foot Pursuit
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Break Up Another Sideshow Over Weekend
Santa Rosa police made four arrests and towed 6 vehicles while breaking up a sideshow on West Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Last Friday, police received information of a possible sideshow to occur in the area that night. They first noticed a large amount of people and cars in the area but no sideshow activity initially. A couple hours later, a beer bottle was thrown at an officer in a patrol car on West Avenue with the bottle smashing on the hood of the car. The sergeant continued to drive away from the intersection and several vehicles entered the intersection and began sideshow activity. Cars then pulled into the intersection and began a sideshow with over 200 pedestrians. Police received support from neighboring agencies and managed to conduct 54 traffic stops, 18 citations, 4 arrests, and 6 tows. As officers made these stops, the crowd would often throw rocks and bottles at the officers and their patrol cars.
crimevoice.com
Two adults, two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Rosa
Above: Weapons seized during investigation | Santa Rosa PD. “On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at approximately 12:25am., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Decker St. for a report of three individuals associated with a blue Dodge truck, possibly “tagging” the barn at De Turk Round Barn Park. The subjects were reported to be wearing bandanas on their faces and black gloves. Upon arrival, officers located the truck leaving the area with no headlights on. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle as it drove out of the area.
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
ksro.com
Rain Hammers North Bay; Santa Rosa Passes Average Rainfall for September
Santa Rosa surpassed its average rainfall total for the month of September in one day. A rain gauge downtown measured nearly half an inch of rain by four o’clock Sunday afternoon. For the past two decades, the average for September is 15-hundredths of an inch. Less than two weeks ago, Santa Rosa broke its all-time heat record, reaching 115-degrees. More rain is expected today and tomorrow.
ksro.com
Anonymous Letter Cited for Seizing Santa Rosa Councilman’s Cell Phones
An anonymous letter is being pointed to as the reasoning behind seizing cell phones owned by Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez. Related to the fatal shooting at the Whiskey Tip bar last September, police say they received the letter about a month latter. It claimed that Alvarez may have had something to do with the shooting saying the victim broke into his cannabis dispensary. Police had already arrested two suspects within days of the shooting and have stated that they have had prior disputes with the victim, Kenneth McDaniel. It’s unclear whether Alvarez was considered a suspect before the letter appeared but he has since been ruled out. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that the actions against him by the police are a “vendetta.”
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Fundraiser Launched for Children Struck by Vehicle While Walking Home From School in Antioch
A Facebook fundraiser campaign has been launched after three children walking home from school were struck in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the City of Antioch. As of Monday morning, $605 has been raised. According to the page:. Sept. 17, 2022. Please try to donate what you can for...
ksro.com
Teen Arrested for Stabbing in Sebastopol
A 31-year-old stabbing victim was found lying in the street in Sebastopol on Friday night. Police responded to Nelson Way and Bodega Avenue after several people called 911 about 10:27 p.m. to report the stabbing. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to juvenile hall. The victim suffered stab wounds to his upper body that were not life threatening; he was taken to the hospital. No motive for the attack has been released.
