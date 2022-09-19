Owingsville man takes home top Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize worth $777K

A man from Bath County in Eastern Kentucky has stepped forward to claim the top Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize, worth $777,000.

The Owingsville man, who told Kentucky Lottery officials he wanted to remain anonymous, bought his $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket at a convenience store Thursday.

The man didn’t learn he’d won until later at home when he felt the urge to scratch-off the ticket after noticing a matching 26 on the last row.

“I got to looking at it, when I first thought I won $7,000. I scratched further and further until I saw $777,000,” the man told lottery officials, according to a news release. “I was so nervous. The more I looked at it the more nervous I got.”

Friday, the man drove to state lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim the prize, which winners are required to do. After taxes, he took home $551,670.

The man and his family aren’t sure yet what they plan to do with the winnings, but his wife described it as “life changing.”

“Everybody plays to win the big one but when it happens, it’s hard to believe,” the man added.

The Liberty Mart 3 will also receive a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

