Vermont TA threatened lower grades for Jewish students who visited Israel, complaint says

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened a Title VI investigation into the University of Vermont following a complaint that Jewish students at the school have been subjected to persistent anti-Semitic discrimination on campus.

The complaint , filed in October 2021 by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, alleges the hostility violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The complaint asserts that Jewish students were excluded from multiple campus groups and faced online harassment from a teaching assistant (TA), according to the release.

The University of Vermont did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment, but President Suresh Garimella published a response to the allegations and subsequent media coverage on Sept. 15.

“The uninformed narrative published this week has been harmful to UVM,” wrote Garimella. “Exploitation of fear and divisiveness by advancing false claims that UVM failed to respond to complaints of antisemitic behavior creates confusion and a sense of insecurity for the entire community.”

According to the complaint, a hostile environment had existed on campus for years, but it was exacerbated in 2021 when a TA began espousing hateful commentary against students who expressed support for Zionism, a movement that considers Israel the homeland for Jewish people.

The TA, who has not been named, “encouraged others to cyberbully and ostracize these Jewish students and vandalize the Israeli flag,” according to the release.

“Is it unethical for me, a TA, to not give zionists credit for participation??? I feel like its good and funny,” the TA wrote earlier this year on social media, according to the release. She also suggested lowering the grades of students who participated in Birthright Israel, a trip for young adults of Jewish heritage.

The complaint also alleges that the same TA assisted in fostering the hostile environment on campus toward Jews. Two student organizations, UVM Empowering Survivors, a sexual assault survivors’ group, and the UVM Revolutionary Socialist Union Book Club, banned Zionists, according to the release.

“You actually had clubs who came out and boldly said that these students aren’t welcome,” Alyza Lewin, president of the Brandeis Center, told McClatchy News. “And that, quite frankly, is going beyond what I’ve seen, and I work with students on campuses across the country. And the administration has done absolutely nothing.”

Garimella said the school “vigorously denies the false allegation of an insufficient response to complaints of threats and discrimination.” He added that the university had conducted an investigation and found discriminatory grading had not occurred, and that student groups accused of excluding Zionists were not recognized UVM organizations and therefore not bound by university policies.

“I was very gratified to see that the Department of Education opened the investigation and extremely dismayed to read the president’s response,” added Lewin. “It was astonishing to see the extent of his denial.”

The Anti-Defamation League found that anti-Semitic incidents across the country, including assault, harassment and vandalism, reached an “all-time high” in 2021.

Supreme Court aimed at Yeshiva University but hurt its students instead

By failing to protect a university’s religious liberty, the Supreme Court has inconvenienced every student club at that university. For shame. I wrote last week that the high court had erred in refusing to intervene to protect the free exercise of religion by Yeshiva University, the national flagship college for Modern Orthodox Judaism. New York state had ordered Yeshiva, against its religious convictions, to provide full recognition to a homosexual “pride” group on campus. Yeshiva already was committed to “an environment that welcomes all students, including those of our L.G.B.T.Q. community,” but had merely stopped short of providing the same recognition and whatever presumed administrative support for the club that it provides other student groups.
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
The worst colleges for LGBTQ+ students revealed in new ranking

A new ranking from the nonprofit organisation Campus Pride lists 193 college and university campuses in the United States that are deemed unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. The 193 schools listed are an increase over the 2021 ranking, which only included 180 schools. To appear on the list, a college or university must have a past history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, staff members, or faculty and also apply for an exemption from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.Several of the colleges and universities listed in the ranking have more than 15,000...
Texas university student adopts infant he found in the trash in Haiti

A Texas State University student is one step closer to officially adopting a baby he rescued from the trash.Twenty-seven-year-old Jimmy Amisial said he “took a leap of faith” when he decided to start the process to adopt baby Emilio back in 2018. The pairs’ paths crossed in their native Haiti, where Mr Amisial had been visiting family for Christmas, Fox2 reported.Mr Amisial said he found Emilio, now four, in a dumpster, abandoned and covered in fire ants as he was coming back from an orphanage he was volunteering at. Locals were scared to approach the baby because they feared Emilio was...
