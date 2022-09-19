Has any movie ever dominated the news cycle so far in advance of its release quite like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie? The magenta-hued film, which is not slated to premiere until July 2023, has gone viral again and again (remember when Ryan Gosling wouldn’t stop talking about “Ken-ergy”?), but never with quite as much fervor as with those original set-leaks. You know the ones: Targaryen-haired Gosling and Margot Robbie are roller-skating in the tackiest, brightest, most ‘80s outfits imaginable. In the background, it looks like all of Los Angeles has come out to gawk at the odd couple. Everything is so, so neon; they may have even helped inspire a real-life fashion trend.

