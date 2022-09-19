Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Elizabeth Moss worked both sides of the camera to create one of her favorite Handmaid's Tale scenes
Note: This article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 4 and 5. Read on with care!. Even after five seasons of bodily autonomy drama, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss still has room for new standout moments—and a recent one came when Moss herself was behind the camera.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
At the risk of spoiling a secret that was already spoiled by every trailer for House Of The Dragon: The series is about to go through a big time-jump in its next episode, leaping ahead a number of years to continue telling the stories of Westeros’ most miserable families, and while it will be fun to see the horrific old-age makeup on Paddy Considine (the promo for next week’s episode made him look like if Mr. Burns melted), the jump does mean we’ll be losing two actors who are essentially the stars of the show: Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
House of the Dragon Intimacy Coordinator Reacts to Sean Bean's Recent Comments
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Sean Bean's comments about intimacy coordinators have been scorched by an expert in the field. In August, the Games of Thrones alum criticized the presence of intimacy coordinators—who are responsible for the safety and well-being of actors during scenes of a sexual nature on set—in an interview with The Sunday Times.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Return to Hollywood in Wild Babylon Trailer
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Get ready to party like a flapper. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are doing just that in the first trailer for Paramount's Babylon, out Dec. 25. The new trailer, released Sept. 13, is taking us back to 1920s Hollywood...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
A.V. Club
Viola Davis responds to "Boycott Woman King" controversy
Over the weekend, despite having no recognizable I.P., franchise connections, or a big fighter jet, The Woman King climbed to the top of the box office with a $19 million opening. It was an unlikely success that may not be as flashy as Avengers: Endgame’s $300 million opening, but it is exciting to have an original action epic at the top of the box office for a change. One doesn’t even need to see another movie before seeing The Woman King.
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
A.V. Club
Movie fan Martin Scorsese thinks Pearl represents “a pure, undiluted love for cinema”
There are few things more coveted in our current cinema landscape than Martin Scorsese’s validation. Disagree? Do yourself the disservice of reading up on the reaction to the 79-year-old filmmaker’s disinterest in superhero movies. As we know, many people take Scorsese’s opinion very seriously. So it’s no surprise that when A24 received Scorsese’s sterling review of Ti West’s latest thriller, Pearl, the studio decided to make it an excellent promotional blurb for the movie. Scorsese wrote:
A.V. Club
Margot Robbie was apparently “mortified” by Barbie set-leaks
Has any movie ever dominated the news cycle so far in advance of its release quite like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie? The magenta-hued film, which is not slated to premiere until July 2023, has gone viral again and again (remember when Ryan Gosling wouldn’t stop talking about “Ken-ergy”?), but never with quite as much fervor as with those original set-leaks. You know the ones: Targaryen-haired Gosling and Margot Robbie are roller-skating in the tackiest, brightest, most ‘80s outfits imaginable. In the background, it looks like all of Los Angeles has come out to gawk at the odd couple. Everything is so, so neon; they may have even helped inspire a real-life fashion trend.
NYLON
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
A.V. Club
Why does George R.R. Martin hate weddings?
The most recent episode of House Of The Dragon featured one of the most tense extended sequences we’ve seen on the show so far, and it didn’t involve dragons or a clash of swords on the battlefield. No, it was an event even more terrifying and dangerous in the world of George R.R. Martin’s Song Of Ice And Fire—a wedding. Or in this case, a pre-wedding feast. Between Rhaenyra and Laenor’s secret affairs, their respective paramours not even attempting to hide their jealousy, Daemon being Daemon, Alicent’s fashionably late entrance in battle-call green, and Viserys knocking on death’s door, hardly anyone was comfortable. It all culminated in Ser Criston’s brutal beating of poor Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, who was introduced and killed off in the same episode.
Eddie Redmayne Admits His ‘Les Misérables’ Role Was ‘Appallingly Sung’ 10 Years Later
Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne knows not all of his roles hit a high note. While at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar winner reflected on 2012’s “Les Misérables” a decade after its release. Director Tom Hooper filmed the musical numbers live to recreate the emotional experience of doing a musical onstage, but Redmayne revealed he thought his singing ability was less than perfect. “I love the frailty,” the “Theory of Everything” alum said, via Entertainment Weekly. “Technically, it’s appallingly sung, but it’s got like a fragility that helps sell the song.” Redmayne noted that he channeled...
Collider
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
